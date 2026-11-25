California Gov. Gavin Newsom has included Ramon Bojorquez Salcido, sentenced to death for seven murders in Sonoma County in 1989, among 548 prisoners whose death sentences he plans to commute to life without parole.

Newsom announced the proposal on 5 November 2026, covering all 548 people then on California's death row. The commutations have not taken effect. Salcido appears on the governor's general list of intended recipients but not on the separate list of 382 prisoners identified as twice convicted of a felony and requiring a California Supreme Court recommendation. The general list identifies him by CDCR number E79901.

The 1989 Sonoma County Murders

In the early hours of 14 April 1989, Salcido drove his three young daughters to an isolated gulch used as a dumping site. He cut their throats and left them there. Sofia and Theresa died. Carmina survived and was found near her sisters about noon the next day, more than 30 hours after the attack. She was critically injured, in shock and severely dehydrated, the California Supreme Court said. The court also recorded that genetic testing established Sofia was not Salcido's biological daughter.

Salcido then went to the home of his mother-in-law, Marion Louise Richards. He struck her head with an automobile jack stand before going inside, where he cut the throats of her daughters, Ruth Bernadette Richards and Marie Ann Richards. Marion later appeared in the hallway, and he cut her throat.

He returned home and shot his wife, Angela, before going to Grand Cru Vineyard, where he killed his supervisor, Tracey Toovey. He later shot and wounded another supervisor, Kenneth Butti, at the man's home. The attacks took place over approximately three hours, the court said.

Conviction and Death Sentence Upheld

A jury convicted Salcido of six counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The jury also found true a multiple-murder special-circumstance allegation, making Salcido eligible for the death penalty. The trial court sentenced him to death on 17 December 1990.

The California Supreme Court upheld the judgment in its entirety on 30 June 2008. Its opinion detailed the trial evidence, including Salcido's recorded statement during the flight back to California following his arrest in Mexico on 19 April 1989. The proposed commutation would change his death sentence, not his underlying convictions or restitution orders.

Newsom's Commutation Plan Awaits Supreme Court Review

Article V, Section 8(a) of the California Constitution requires a recommendation from the California Supreme Court, with at least four justices concurring, before the governor can commute the sentence of anyone twice convicted of a felony.

Newsom's explanatory statement identifies 382 prisoners who meet that requirement. It also says his office reviewed criminal-history records for felony convictions sustained before or after the death sentences were imposed. Salcido is not on the published list of 382.

The court does not decide whether a prisoner deserves clemency. Under its 2018 procedure, the court considers whether the applicant's claim has sufficient support for a grant of executive clemency that would not constitute an abuse of the governor's power.

A recommendation would not itself change a sentence. Newsom would still have to issue formal commutation certificates. Recipients would remain in prison without the possibility of parole.

The docket records submissions both supporting and opposing the governor's request. On 25 November, the court granted the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, the Yolo County District Attorney and the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation permission to file briefs opposing the governor's request. All three filed that day.

Newsom has until 4 December to submit a consolidated response. As of 26 November, the court had not issued its recommendation. Salcido's death sentence remains in place because no commutation has yet been formally issued.