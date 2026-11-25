Vice President JD Vance blamed former President Barack Obama for the toxic lead threat in Iowa. His statement came after the US Army detonated nearly five tons of degradedlead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Speaking to reporters in Ohio, Vance argued that the Obama administration had left behind a dangerous stockpile without a proper disposal plan. His remarks came as residents and environmental groups questioned how decades-old explosives had been allowed to deteriorate to the point where a controlled explosion became the preferred option.

Vance Blames Obama for Iowa Lead Azide Crisis

Vance pointed to 2009, when the nation's lead azide stockpile was transferred to the Iowa facility during Obama's presidency.

'The can had been kicked down the road. If you go back to 2009 under the Obama administration, we stored this highly unstable stuff with no real plan for how to move it, with no real plan for how to neutralise it,' Vance told reporters.

He argued that the Trump administration only became aware of the severity of the problem approximately six months ago.

'We became aware, meaning in the Trump administration, we became aware that there really wasn't a good option here about six months ago,' Vance said.

According to the vice president, officials faced two choices: carry out a controlled detonation or leave the explosives in storage.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance tries to blame Obama for the Trump administration’s lack of planning with the lead detonation:



“We stored this highly unstable stuff with no real plan. And when I say ‘we’ I mean the Obama administration.” pic.twitter.com/RtM0aIFqwE — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) November 25, 2026

He claimed scientists and explosives experts warned that colder temperatures could trigger an uncontrolled explosion. Such an incident could have endangered nearby communities without the protective measures available during a planned operation.

Vance said moving the material or neutralising it chemically was considered too dangerous.

However, while the stockpile was transferred to Iowa in 2009, that does not establish that the material was already in its current highly unstable condition at the time. Officials have said some of the explosives were already decades old, with signs of deterioration noted when they arrived.

Why the Iowa Army Detonated Nearly Five Tons of Explosives

The Army's 24 November announcement explained that a routine safety inspection on 11 March 2026 had identified severe deterioration and crystallisation affecting approximately 68 drums of lead azide.

The containers held more than 9,700 pounds of net explosive material. The Army said the crystallised substance had become extremely sensitive to friction, vibration, heat and shock.

According to the Army's public safety advisory, experts subsequently assessed several alternatives, including chemical neutralisation, thermal treatment, relocation and continued storage.

Each option presented unacceptable risks. Opening the drums or moving them could trigger an accidental explosion, while continued storage presented increasing dangers as winter temperatures approached.

The Army ultimately approved an in-place controlled detonation by military explosive ordnance disposal specialists from the 71st Ordnance Group.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday, with the Army reporting that the entire lead azide stockpile had been destroyed. Major General Eric P. Shirley said there were no secondary explosions or infrastructure damage. He described the outcome as having 'wildly exceeded my expectations'.

Lead exposure can cause serious harm, particularly among children, affecting brain development, learning and behaviour. Lead-containing particles that settle on soil, water and other surfaces can also create exposure risks even after airborne concentrations have fallen.

For residents, the immediate question is no longer whether the explosives will detonate. It is what continued environmental testing will reveal about the land, water and communities surrounding the plant.