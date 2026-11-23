Texas Republicans Slam Ted Cruz Over Midterm Claims, Calling His Take 'Ignorant' and Telling Allies 'Get Lost'
State lawmakers and Republican consultants disputed Cruz's claims about campaign resources, polling and strategy after Democrats' sweeping Texas victories
Texas Republicans rebuked Senator Ted Cruz on Sunday, 22 November 2026, after he suggested inadequate campaign resources contributed to their midterm defeats.
State Representative Jeff Leach called the assessment 'ignorant', while Republican consultant Matt Mackowiak told Axiom Strategies to 'Get lost'.
The criticism followed a dramatic election on 3 November, when Democrats swept Texas's statewide races and won control of the state House.
Gina Hinojosa defeated Governor Greg Abbott, while James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton in the US Senate contest. Republicans retained the state Senate. Cruz, re-elected in 2024, was not on the ballot.
Ted Cruz's Midterm Analysis Draws Republican Backlash
The dispute began after a CBS News Texas interview about Saving Texas, a nonprofit launched by Cruz's team and allies to rebuild the party's campaign operation. Cruz argued that some defeated state representatives had not faced competitive elections for years and entered November without adequate polling, staff or financial support.
He also criticised Republican messaging, saying candidates too often relied on portraying Democrats as unacceptable rather than explaining how conservative policies would improve voters' lives. His proposals included better candidate recruitment, local organisation and fundraising ahead of future elections.
After Cruz shared the interview on X, Leach challenged his understanding of the campaigns. 'This is such an ignorant take,' the lawmaker wrote, urging the senator to listen more closely to Republicans who had worked in Texas districts.
Conservative activist Luke Macias also disputed Cruz's description, suggesting either the senator had not been shown relevant campaign information or was not being forthright. Neither allegation has been independently established.
Outgoing House Speaker Dustin Burrows called Cruz's claims about polling and resources 'demonstrably false!' He said Republican representatives had worked hard and outperformed statewide candidates within their districts, rejecting the suggestion that insufficient support explained their losses.
Ryan Patrick, chief executive of Texans for Lawsuit Reform, offered another rebuttal. He said the group's political action committee had supplied polling and funding to dozens of campaigns. His account does not establish precisely what support every defeated candidate received.
Axiom Strategies Faces Criticism Over Republican Defeats
Burrows said he would cooperate with Cruz's rebuilding efforts but cautioned against 'throwing money at DC consulting firms'. He did not specifically name Axiom Strategies in the statement.
Separately, criticism focused on Axiom, the Republican consultancy founded by Jeff Roe that worked on Paxton's unsuccessful Senate campaign. Axios previously reported that Roe was not personally involved in Paxton's Republican primary operation.
Mackowiak, a consultant who advised John Cornyn during his unsuccessful primary campaign against Paxton, criticised Axiom's involvement. In a post on X, he wrote, 'Get lost.' His accusation that the firm contributed to Paxton's defeat is a political assessment, not an independently verified cause of the result.
Political reporter Scott Braddock offered a different explanation. He argued that Republican legislators became vulnerable after contentious votes on school vouchers and THC restrictions. Speaking to Mediaite, he also blamed Burrows' leadership for weakening the former Republican House majority.
Cruz's allies hope Saving Texas will help Republicans regain state House and congressional seats in 2028, before statewide contests in 2030. Democrat Senfronia Thompson says she has enough pledged votes to succeed Burrows as speaker when the legislature convenes on 12 January 2027, although a formal election remains necessary.
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