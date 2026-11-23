Texas Republicans rebuked Senator Ted Cruz on Sunday, 22 November 2026, after he suggested inadequate campaign resources contributed to their midterm defeats.

State Representative Jeff Leach called the assessment 'ignorant', while Republican consultant Matt Mackowiak told Axiom Strategies to 'Get lost'.

The criticism followed a dramatic election on 3 November, when Democrats swept Texas's statewide races and won control of the state House.

Gina Hinojosa defeated Governor Greg Abbott, while James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton in the US Senate contest. Republicans retained the state Senate. Cruz, re-elected in 2024, was not on the ballot.

Ted Cruz's Midterm Analysis Draws Republican Backlash

The dispute began after a CBS News Texas interview about Saving Texas, a nonprofit launched by Cruz's team and allies to rebuild the party's campaign operation. Cruz argued that some defeated state representatives had not faced competitive elections for years and entered November without adequate polling, staff or financial support.

One of the things that happened this cycle: many of the state reps who lost races had not faced a competitive race before. They didn't have polling numbers. They didn't know what was going on on the ground. They didn't have much help or resources coming in to support them, and… pic.twitter.com/0sn0F0FYNh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 22, 2026

He also criticised Republican messaging, saying candidates too often relied on portraying Democrats as unacceptable rather than explaining how conservative policies would improve voters' lives. His proposals included better candidate recruitment, local organisation and fundraising ahead of future elections.

After Cruz shared the interview on X, Leach challenged his understanding of the campaigns. 'This is such an ignorant take,' the lawmaker wrote, urging the senator to listen more closely to Republicans who had worked in Texas districts.

This is very concerning.



Either Ted Cruz’s team knowingly kept all of the data away from him this cycle or he’s simply not being forthright. https://t.co/Xt5G1nvMAo — Luke Macias (@lukemaciastx) November 22, 2026

Conservative activist Luke Macias also disputed Cruz's description, suggesting either the senator had not been shown relevant campaign information or was not being forthright. Neither allegation has been independently established.

Outgoing House Speaker Dustin Burrows called Cruz's claims about polling and resources 'demonstrably false!' He said Republican representatives had worked hard and outperformed statewide candidates within their districts, rejecting the suggestion that insufficient support explained their losses.

Senator, your assertion about resources and polling is demonstrably false! Texas House members worked hard and outperformed statewide candidates in their districts. We look forward to working with you to rebuild Texas; however, with all due respect, the solution is not throwing… https://t.co/3mYvMZWzPf — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) November 22, 2026

Ryan Patrick, chief executive of Texans for Lawsuit Reform, offered another rebuttal. He said the group's political action committee had supplied polling and funding to dozens of campaigns. His account does not establish precisely what support every defeated candidate received.

Axiom Strategies Faces Criticism Over Republican Defeats

Burrows said he would cooperate with Cruz's rebuilding efforts but cautioned against 'throwing money at DC consulting firms'. He did not specifically name Axiom Strategies in the statement.

If you had ever protected your GOP members from horrible votes like approving school vouchers or banning THC, many would not have had competitive races in the first place.

Defending your majority starts during the session not just during the campaign cycle #txlege https://t.co/sqb5UTUENu — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) November 22, 2026

Separately, criticism focused on Axiom, the Republican consultancy founded by Jeff Roe that worked on Paxton's unsuccessful Senate campaign. Axios previously reported that Roe was not personally involved in Paxton's Republican primary operation.

Mackowiak, a consultant who advised John Cornyn during his unsuccessful primary campaign against Paxton, criticised Axiom's involvement. In a post on X, he wrote, 'Get lost.' His accusation that the firm contributed to Paxton's defeat is a political assessment, not an independently verified cause of the result.

If you had ever protected your GOP members from horrible votes like approving school vouchers or banning THC, many would not have had competitive races in the first place.

Defending your majority starts during the session not just during the campaign cycle #txlege https://t.co/sqb5UTUENu — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) November 22, 2026

Political reporter Scott Braddock offered a different explanation. He argued that Republican legislators became vulnerable after contentious votes on school vouchers and THC restrictions. Speaking to Mediaite, he also blamed Burrows' leadership for weakening the former Republican House majority.

Cruz's allies hope Saving Texas will help Republicans regain state House and congressional seats in 2028, before statewide contests in 2030. Democrat Senfronia Thompson says she has enough pledged votes to succeed Burrows as speaker when the legislature convenes on 12 January 2027, although a formal election remains necessary.