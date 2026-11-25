Trump Accounts said on 24 November that contributions from friends and family had exceeded $1 billion (£763 million), with more than 3 million people contributing to investment accounts for American children.

The programme said commitments from families and philanthropists, together with Treasury seed payments, had brought the reported total across the accounts to more than $9 billion (£6.86 billion). It did not provide an itemised breakdown or say how much of the commitments had been transferred into accounts. The $1 billion milestone covers friends and family contributions, not total programme funding.

The announcement came less than five months after contributions first became permissible on 4 July 2026. The accounts were created under the Working Families Tax Cuts, legislation signed by President Donald Trump on 4 July 2025.

How Trump Accounts Work

Trump Accounts are a type of traditional individual retirement account, or IRA, established for a child. Special rules apply during a growth period that ends on 31 December of the year before the child turns 18.

For an account established through an individual election, a child generally must not turn 18 before the end of the calendar year in which the election is made, must have a valid Social Security number and must not already have had an account-establishment election filed on their behalf.

Treasury began automatically enrolling eligible children in Trump Accounts on 1 October 2026. A parent or guardian must claim an account to manage it and allow contributions. An account being established does not mean it has been claimed or funded.

Most contributions are subject to a combined annual limit of $5,000 (£3,813) per child. This includes payments from friends and family and qualifying employer contributions. Employers may contribute up to $2,500 (£1,907) per employee to that employee's account or the account of a dependent, but those payments count towards the same $5,000 (£3,813) limit.

Both limits are subject to inflation adjustments after 2027. Pilot programme contributions, qualified general contributions and qualified rollovers are exempt from the $5,000 (£3,813) limit.

What the $9 Billion Figure Includes

The programme named the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation among its philanthropic donors but did not disclose how much each funding category contributed to the reported total. Its announcement grouped family and philanthropic commitments with Treasury seed payments, without explaining how much of the commitments had already been transferred into accounts. The figure cannot therefore be independently reconciled by funding source from the information released.

The separate $1,000 (£763) Treasury pilot contribution is available for eligible US citizens born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028 who have valid Social Security numbers and have not already had a pilot contribution election processed.

An authorised individual must request the payment and anticipate that the child will be their qualifying child for the relevant tax year. The IRS says the election may remain valid even if that expectation later proves incorrect, provided the other requirements are met.

The payment is not automatic, even when Treasury has opened an account. It requires a separate election through the IRS process and is exempt from the $5,000 (£3,813) annual contribution limit.

Millions of Accounts Have Been Established

The White House said on 7 October that nearly 70 million accounts had been created, including more than 60 million through automatic enrolment. Those figures count accounts established, not necessarily those claimed by parents or guardians or receiving contributions. Claiming gives a parent or guardian control of an account and allows them to manage it.

The White House reported that more than $4.5 billion (£3.43 billion) had been deposited by that date: $1.3 billion (£991 million) in Treasury seed contributions, more than $600 million (£458 million) from friends and family, and $2.6 billion (£1.98 billion) in philanthropic gifts.

The figures show the funding categories reported at that point, but they are an October snapshot. They cannot be treated as a breakdown of the later $9 billion (£6.86 billion) figure because the programme did not publish comparable figures for November.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano described the response from friends and family as 'extraordinary' in the programme's announcement. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump had made personal contributions during the week of the announcement, but the release did not disclose the amount.

The latest announcement did not say how many established accounts had been claimed or received contributions. Nor did it explain how the reported $1 billion (£763 million) in friends and family contributions was distributed among individual beneficiaries.