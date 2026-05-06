Kris Jenner has publicly praised her plastic surgeon and rejected claims that her recent facelift is 'slipping,' telling listeners on a podcast recorded in Los Angeles that she is 'obsessed' with the doctor behind the reported £80,000 procedure.

The 70 year old Kardashian matriarch addressed the rumours during an appearance on daughter Khloé Kardashian's show Khloé in Wonder Land, after a US outlet alleged she was unhappy with the results and 'desperate' for corrective work.

Jenner's latest cosmetic procedure, described by Star, citing another news outlet, as a $100,000 deep plane facelift carried out in 2025, has reignited familiar scrutiny around one of reality television's most recognisable faces. Anonymous sources claimed the work had begun to 'slip,' casting the alleged flaws as a crisis for a woman whose appearance has long been both personal brand and business asset. In the Kardashian universe, cosmetic choices rarely stay private for long.

Jenner Defends Facelift

On Khloé's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Jenner addressed the claims directly. She said the current 'headline' suggesting she hated her facelift and was furious with her surgeon, Dr Steven Levine, was false.

'The headline right now is that I hate my facelift and I'm furious at my doctor Steven Levine,' she said. 'It's a flat out lie. I love my facelift. I adore my doctor. I'm obsessed with him.'

There was nothing hesitant about the way she framed it. Jenner was not merely saying the result was acceptable. She was presenting it as exactly what she wanted.

She said her aim had been to get a 'refresh and do a beautiful jawline, which I achieved.' Framed that way, the procedure was less a dramatic overhaul than a carefully chosen update to the features that register most clearly on camera. For someone who has spent years living in front of lenses, the pursuit of a sharper jawline was presented as deliberate rather than desperate.

Jenner then went further in praising Levine, calling him 'a genius' and 'one of the most talented doctors I've ever been to.' It was a striking endorsement, especially in a celebrity orbit where the names of trusted cosmetic surgeons carry serious currency.

Khloé, 41, responded with the kind of teasing that has long shaped the family's public chemistry, joking: 'Just sleep with him already!' The exchange suggested Kris was entirely comfortable discussing the procedure in public, not behaving like someone quietly planning urgent corrective work.

There is no independent clinical assessment in the reporting available, and no public response from the outlet that claimed the facelift was 'slipping.' For now, the only on the record account of how Jenner feels about the surgery comes from Jenner herself.

The Business Of Looking 'Refreshed'

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The claims about an 'unrecognisable' Kris Jenner feed into a much broader question that has followed the Kardashian family for years, namely how far cosmetic work can go before fans feel they no longer recognise the person they first watched on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner has often been more open than her children about turning to surgical help. By openly discussing what was described as a deep plane facelift, with a reported $100,000 price tag, she framed the procedure as a premium investment rather than an embarrassing secret. In that sense, correcting the record on a podcast was not only about pride. It was also about defending a result she clearly sees as successful.

Her comments also pushed back against a familiar narrative of regret that often surrounds older women in the public eye who undergo more noticeable cosmetic work. At 70, Jenner was signalling that, in her view, refinement remains possible and worth celebrating rather than concealing.

There is, of course, a difference between how Jenner sees the result and how some viewers react to it. Social media commentary on her recent appearance has swung between admiration for how 'snatched' she looks and discomfort at how far she appears to have moved from her earlier image. None of that is addressed in her conversation with Khloé, which is focused squarely on knocking down the idea that she is unhappy.

What the interview does show is how tightly the Kardashians now manage even their cosmetic narratives. Rather than issuing a legal denial or a brief written statement, Jenner chose to sit down with her daughter and rebut the claims in the same confessional style that helped build the family empire.

Nothing publicly available confirms whether any further procedures are planned, and there is no medical documentation in public view to support or disprove the suggestion of any 'slipping.' On the evidence currently available, the clearest conclusion is that Jenner wants it known she got the facelift she wanted, loves the surgeon who performed it and is not publicly presenting her new look as a problem that needs fixing.