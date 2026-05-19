Katie Price's latest appearance has once again brought back conversations around her dramatic cosmetic transformation just as questions continue swirling around her missing husband, Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model and reality TV personality appeared in recent social media clips and public outings with what many fans described as an 'unrecognisable' new face, prompting another wave of comments about her years of surgery.

The renewed attention comes during a chaotic week for the 47-year-old, who has publicly claimed her fourth husband disappeared near the Oman border after being detained in Dubai under unclear circumstances.

New Look Sparks Reaction Amid Husband Mystery

The former model, once known as Jordan during her Page 3 years, has spent decades openly discussing cosmetic surgery, including multiple facelifts, lip fillers, Botox, veneers, and nose jobs.

However, recent photos and videos shared online pushed her appearance back into headlines after viewers claimed her latest procedures made her look 'completely different.'

Clips showing Price with oversized sunglasses, visibly tightened facial features, fuller lips, and bright veneers quickly spread across social media.

Some fans defended her right to change her appearance however she chooses, while others expressed concern about how far the cosmetic work has gone. Price herself has previously admitted she may have 'gone too far' at times and has spoken candidly about struggling with body image and an addiction to surgery.

The timing of the reaction only intensified because it arrived alongside growing drama involving her husband.

From Jordan Era to Cosmetic Surgery Headlines

Long before the latest controversy, Price became one of Britain's most recognisable tabloid figures through reality television, glamour modelling, and constant media attention surrounding her relationships and surgeries.

Throwback photos from the 1990s regularly resurface online, with fans comparing her softer early look to her current appearance after years of procedures in Turkey, Dubai, and the UK.

Now, with her marriage drama unfolding publicly and fresh videos spreading online, Katie Price once again finds herself at the centre of one of Britain's most talked-about celebrity stories.

Price Says Husband Vanished Near Oman's Border

Read more Missing Lee Andrews Drama: Katie Price's Husband Found Squatting in Dubai Villa After Reported Kidnapping Claim Sparks Police Probe Missing Lee Andrews Drama: Katie Price's Husband Found Squatting in Dubai Villa After Reported Kidnapping Claim Sparks Police Probe

Price recently claimed that her husband Lee Andrews disappeared after allegedly being detained in a van near the Dubai-Oman border area around Hatta.

According to her public statements, she had not heard from Andrews for several days and feared something serious may have happened. His family reportedly contacted the British Embassy in Dubai and filed a missing persons report.

The businessman's absence also reportedly caused him to miss scheduled television appearances with Price in the UK, fuelling even more speculation online.

As of now, Dubai authorities have not publicly confirmed any arrest, detention, or kidnapping involving Andrews.

Questions Around Lee Andrews Continue to Grow

The story has been met with heavy scepticism online, partly because Andrews himself has faced previous accusations about exaggerating parts of his business background and personal life.

Former partners have publicly accused him of manipulation and dishonesty. Some social media users even accused the couple of turning the situation into another public spectacle, though others argued it should still be treated seriously until more information is confirmed.

Price has not backed away from her claims and continues insisting she is deeply worried about her husband's safety.