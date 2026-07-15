Margaret Qualley's representative has pushed back against rumours that infidelity or trust issues were behind the actress's reported split from husband Jack Antonoff after reports of the couple's alleged separation fuelled divorce speculation online. While the statement firmly rejected those allegations as 'categorically untrue,' it did not explicitly dispute reports that the couple had parted ways.

The response came after entertainment outlets reported that Qualley and Antonoff had separated following nearly three years of marriage, prompting widespread discussion across social media and celebrity news sites. As speculation intensified, online theories expanded beyond the reported separation to suggest cheating and a breakdown in trust, prompting the representative to issue the first official response on the couple's relationship.

Representative Rejects Claims Behind the 'Split'

In a statement provided to People, Qualley's representative dismissed claims that infidelity or trust issues had caused the reported breakdown of the marriage.

'The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship,' the representative said.

The statement continued: 'They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.'

The remarks directly challenge the claims that have dominated online discussion in recent days. Notably, however, the statement disputes the alleged reasons behind the reported split rather than reports that the couple have separated.

How the Divorce Rumours Escalated

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According to reports, the first claims that Qualley and Antonoff had separated emerged earlier this week, with anonymous sources saying the couple had been 'figuring things out'. Subsequent reports suggested differences in personality and long-term priorities had contributed to the reported separation.

Speculation grew after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding without Qualley. Fans also pointed to changes on Qualley's Instagram account, where wedding photographs were reportedly removed or archived, prompting further discussion about the state of the couple's marriage.

As those developments spread across entertainment media and social platforms, online conversation shifted from whether the couple had separated to why the marriage had reportedly ended. Unverified allegations of infidelity and trust issues soon followed, becoming the focus of the representative's response.

What the Statement Confirms and What It Does Not

The representative's statement establishes one key point: allegations that infidelity or trust issues caused the reported breakdown of the marriage are being formally disputed.

At the same time, the statement stops short of denying reports that Qualley and Antonoff have separated. By stating that 'there are only two people in this marriage', the representative also challenges the credibility of anonymous sources who have commented publicly on the relationship, arguing that those claims should not be treated as authoritative.

Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has personally commented on the reports, meaning the representative's statement remains the only official response to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Relationship Has Drawn Public Attention Since 2021

Qualley and Antonoff were first linked in 2021 before announcing their engagement the following year. They married in New Jersey in August 2023, and their relationship has remained a frequent subject of entertainment coverage because of their high-profile careers in film and music.

For now, the representative's statement stands as the only official account of the situation. It firmly rejects the allegations that have fuelled the divorce rumours while leaving reports of the couple's reported separation neither confirmed nor denied by Qualley or Antonoff themselves. That distinction remains the central verified development as public interest in their relationship continues.