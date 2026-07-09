Margaret Qualley has removed wedding photos featuring Jack Antonoff from her Instagram account, fuelling questions about the couple's relationship after reports suggested they had been experiencing difficulties.

The change has drawn attention from fans who noticed the disappearance of images from their August 2023 wedding, while neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly confirmed a separation.

Margaret Qualley Removes Wedding Photos

Followers noticed that several wedding-related posts had disappeared from Qualley's Instagram this week, shortly after reports emerged claiming the couple had been facing challenges in their marriage.

The changes also prompted a wave of reactions to a remaining Instagram post featuring Antonoff that Qualley shared on 4 February 2025. Some followers questioned the status of the couple's relationship, with one writing: 'Are you guys breaking up?' Another asked, 'girl is it true?', while a third commented: 'what is going on.'

Others focused on the remaining photograph itself. One user wrote: 'delete these too!!', referring to the image of Qualley and Antonoff, while another commented: 'i love you both honestly.'

A source told People the relationship had been 'rocky', while another insider said the pair were still 'figuring things out'. Neither Qualley, Antonoff nor their representatives has publicly confirmed that they have split.

The Instagram changes followed other apparent updates to Qualley's social media presence. In April, the actress changed her Instagram handle from 'isimostar,' a reference to Antonoff's Bleachers song 'Isimo,' to 'sarahmargaretqualley23.'

Taylor Swift Wedding Absence Added to Questions

Questions about the couple's relationship intensified after Qualley was absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding, where Antonoff was photographed attending with his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

Qualley was also not seen at the reported rehearsal dinner before the ceremony, drawing further attention from fans tracking celebrity guest appearances.

Some social media users linked her absence from the events to the growing questions surrounding the couple's marriage, although neither Qualley nor Antonoff has commented on the reports.

Couple's Relationship Timeline

The Instagram changes mark a sharp contrast with the couple's previously public relationship.

In a September 2023 interview, shortly after their wedding, Qualley described Antonoff as 'her person,' saying she finally felt settled after years of moving between apartments before meeting him.

Earlier this year, she shared wedding-related photos while promoting Bleachers' single 'Dirty Wedding Dress,' a track connected to their marriage, and posted a birthday tribute to Antonoff in March.

Qualley and Antonoff first sparked dating rumours in 2021 after they were photographed together in New York. They went public with their relationship in 2022, became engaged later that year and married in New Jersey in August 2023.

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Their wedding reportedly included guests such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

Despite the removal of wedding photos and continued online discussion, Qualley and Antonoff have not publicly addressed reports about their relationship.

Antonoff continues working on music with Bleachers, while Qualley remains involved in upcoming acting projects.

For now, the disappearance of the wedding posts remains the latest public development surrounding the couple, while reports about their relationship remain unconfirmed by either Qualley or Antonoff.