NFL star Myles Garrett and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim shared a red carpet kiss at the 2026 ESPYs in New York City on Wednesday, July 15. The couple arrived hand in hand at the David H. Koch Theater after navigating unexpected weather delays.

In case you missed it, the pair first sparked romance rumours in May 2025 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan. Fans caught glimpses of their relationship that August when Kim visited his Cleveland training camp. They confirmed they were officially dating in November 2025, supporting him against the Las Vegas Raiders. By February 2026, Garrett travelled to Italy supporting his partner at the Winter Olympics.

NFL Star Myles Garrett Kisses Chloe Kim

Walking the press line, the 26-year-old Olympian wore a dark red gown with her hair styled half up. Beside her, the 30-year-old athlete opted for a genuinely wild accessory choice. He ditched his suit jacket, arriving in a white button-up shirt and tailored black dress pants while carrying a half-eaten green apple. He held the fruit while kissing Kim.

During the ESPN live stream, broadcasters told the pair they looked beautiful. Garrett smoothly deflected the praise toward his partner. 'Thank you, she is,' he responded. When asked about her role for the evening, Kim expressed enthusiasm. 'I am so excited to present,' she said. 'I think handing people awards is just as fun as receiving them.'

Chloe Kim Shines At Red Carpet ESPYs

The conversation shifted to the football star's own recognition at the awards show. Acknowledging his girlfriend's impressive trophy haul, the defensive end admitted the moment felt amazing. 'First nomination, I am hoping it is a win,' he told the hosts.

He then offered playful praise for the snowboarder standing beside him. 'Hoping I can keep up with her,' he added. 'She has got about five or six on her own, so, I am hoping to add some to a joint tally, and she keeps shining.' He secured the award for Best NFL Player later that evening.

Myles Garrett Details Shocking Los Angeles Trade

Beyond the romance, the broadcast touched upon the professional shift in Garrett's life ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The towering athlete was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams. How exactly does a franchise cornerstone handle moving? 'A lot of unpacking,' he joked.

The reality of relocating is heavy stuff for athletes accustomed to a specific routine. He revealed that moving into a new place felt very foreign, noting he now lives right in the middle of Los Angeles proper. He described the environment as entirely different from Cleveland.

Los Angeles Rams Trade Brings New Opportunity

Despite the transition, he confirmed he is getting adjusted to the team and his new teammates. Leaving a franchise is rarely simple, yet the move appears to be going smoothly. He noted that the Rams organisation has been very welcoming throughout the process.

'It is a hell of an opportunity,' Garrett told ESPN. The trade marks a definitive new chapter, blending professional change with a publicised romance.