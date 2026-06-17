For years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced predictions that their marriage would not last. Critics have repeatedly questioned the strength of their relationship, while rumours of a split continue to circulate online. Yet nearly a decade after they first met, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain together despite recurring speculation that they may be drifting apart behind closed doors.

The latest claims about the couple allegedly being in 'serious trouble' come from British journalist and author Liz Jones, who argued in a recent Daily Mail column that Harry and Meghan appear to be moving in different directions, particularly when it comes to privacy and public life. Her comments have reignited discussion about the couple's relationship as they continue to balance family life, business ventures and public engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Growing Apart

Read more Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'On the Brink of Divorce' — What Went Wrong and Is a UK Return Looming? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'On the Brink of Divorce' — What Went Wrong and Is a UK Return Looming?

Writing for the Daily Mail, Jones suggested that Meghan's increasing use of social media contrasts sharply with Harry's long-established preference for privacy. One example she highlighted was Meghan's Instagram post featuring the couple's daughter, Princess Lilibet. The image showed Lilibet crouched inside a walk-in wardrobe and was captioned, 'Mama's little helper'.

Jones questioned the timing of the post because it appeared shortly before Meghan attended an event in Geneva focused on the dangers of social media and online harms affecting young people.

'So why was she posting photos of her young daughter on social media on the eve of an address warning against the dangers of such platforms?' Jones wrote.

The columnist argued that Harry, who has frequently spoken about privacy concerns and media intrusion, may have viewed the situation differently.

'Surely the irony can't have been lost on Harry. You can imagine him reeling at his wife's tone-deaf approach, particularly because his preference for privacy is no secret,' she wrote.

Jones also contrasted the couple's public personas, arguing that Meghan has become increasingly focused on branding and lifestyle ventures, while Harry appears more interested in charitable work and public service. Referencing Harry's memoir 'Spare', she noted that the prince previously described fame as 'a joke' and 'fancy captivity'.

Divorce Rumours Have Followed the Sussexes For Years

Claims about trouble in the Sussexes' marriage are not new. Since their royal exit in 2020, the couple have repeatedly faced speculation that their relationship is nearing its end.

Many critics predicted the marriage would last only three or five years. However, Harry and Meghan have outlasted those forecasts and recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry directly addressed the persistent rumours at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit.

'No, that's definitely not a good thing,' Prince Harry said about getting attention. 'Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?' Prince Harry said with a laugh.

The Duke of Sussex said the couple could no longer keep up with the endless speculation surrounding their lives and marriage, so they simply 'ignore it.' He also said that he was sorry for the 'trolls.'

'Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, "Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes," and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do,' Prince Harry added.

Despite continued speculation, neither Harry nor Meghan has indicated publicly that their marriage is in jeopardy.

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romance Began

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first connected in 2016 after being introduced through a mutual friend. Their relationship progressed quickly, with the couple making public appearances together before announcing their engagement in November 2017.

They married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018 in a ceremony watched by millions around the world. Two years later, they stepped back as working members of the Royal Family and relocated first to Canada and then to California.

Today, the couple are raising two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, while pursuing separate and joint projects through their various business and charitable ventures.

Although commentators continue to debate the state of their relationship, the Sussexes have repeatedly dismissed reports predicting an imminent split. Whether the latest claims prove significant remains unclear, but for now, the couple continue to present a united front despite ongoing scrutiny.