A resurfaced clip of Meghan Markle at a 2019 tennis match has prompted another wave of online mockery after viewers claimed Serena Williams' mother, Oracene Price, appeared to brush off the Duchess of Sussex while the pair sat courtside.

The video, which began circulating again on social media on Tuesday, 9 June, shows Meghan trying to speak to Price as Williams played, with the moment quickly becoming fodder for renewed commentary.

Meghan and Williams have been friends for years, and their relationship has often been visible in public, from Wimbledon appearances to Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, when Williams attended with Alexis Ohanian. That history is part of why the clip has drawn so much attention again. It is not simply a random bit of tennis-court footage. It is another reminder of how eagerly people online seize on the smallest exchange when Meghan is involved, then stretch it into something bigger than the moment itself.

Clip Resurfaces In Fresh Social Media Mockery

In the resurfaced video, Meghan sits beside Price during the match and appears to try to engage her while cheering on Williams. Price, however, keeps her gaze fixed on the court. Meghan then turns away and seems to settle back into watching the game. From the outside, it reads as awkward. From the inside, it may have been nothing more than someone concentrating on a match. The internet, predictably, decided it knew better.

Fans who reposted the clip were quick to frame the interaction as Meghan being ignored. One account wrote, 'This will always be funny.' Another added, 'She pretends to talk to people when no one is paying her any attention,' while a third called the moment 'Super cringe... Even that made ME uncomfortable.' The tone across X was less analysis than pile-on, with users treating the brief exchange as if it settled a larger argument about Meghan's public image.

That kind of reaction tells its own story. The clip itself does not prove hostility, humiliation or any grand court-side snub. It shows a woman trying to speak to someone who is looking elsewhere. That is all. But Meghan has long been a magnet for interpretation, and the small, ordinary moments around her are often recast online as evidence of some hidden drama. In this case, the fact that the other person was Serena Williams' mother only sharpened the attention.

The source also noted a harsher comment, with one user writing, 'I hope Serena Williams does not bring that witch to her matches again. The woman is cursed and brings bad energy. Call me superstitious but every time she appears, things go wrong for Serena.' That sort of language belongs to the internet's ugliest habits, where a celebrity sighting is turned into superstition and the person at the centre of it is blamed for outcomes they had nothing to do with.

Nothing in the clip itself supports that sort of reading, and it should be treated as online noise rather than fact.

Friendship Still Shapes The Story

For all the mockery, the clip has endured partly because the friendship between Meghan and Williams has been so public for so long. The two first met in 2010, according to the source, and later appeared together in 2014 at the Celebrity Beach Bowl. Williams was also among the guests at Meghan's wedding in May 2018, while Meghan went on to attend several of Williams' matches at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2019.

That shared history has given the resurfaced video a longer afterlife than a typical social media clip might have. It also explains why people continue to project meaning onto the smallest details. If Meghan is seen beside Serena's family, the moment is not treated as an ordinary social encounter. It becomes a test of warmth, status, loyalty and awkwardness, all before breakfast on X.

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Williams has publicly defended Meghan before. After Meghan and Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the tennis star posted that Meghan 'teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble' and said her words illustrated 'the pain and cruelty she's experienced.' In December 2025, Williams again spoke warmly of the friendship in a Harper's Bazaar profile, describing it as a 'lifelong friendship' and saying, 'We love a good mimosa,' and 'We could talk for a hundred hours, and it feels like 10 minutes go by, and it's like we never stop smiling.'

Against that backdrop, the latest pile-on feels less like a revelation and more like a repetition. A short clip resurfaces, social media takes a shot, and a familiar Meghan story is dragged back into circulation. The detail that may matter most is also the least dramatic one. The match kept going, Williams kept playing, and nothing in the footage confirms that the awkwardness many viewers think they saw was anything more than a moment of ordinary misread body language.