Jennifer Lopez batted away questions about her love life with Brett Goldstein during a live US TV interview on Tuesday 2 June, insisting the Office Romance co-stars are 'not dating' as speculation over her split from Ben Affleck continues to swirl from Cannes to Hollywood.

The renewed focus on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Brett Goldstein follows months of forensic attention on Lopez's private life, much of it driven by the collapse of her high-profile marriage to Affleck and the timing of her latest film's release. The singer and actress, 56, has been on an intense promotional push for Office Romance, while navigating a familiar cycle of gossip in which every on-screen partnership is treated as a possible off-screen liaison.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck And Brett Goldstein Entwined In Rumour Cycle

The latest round of interest began not with a red carpet, but with a backstage snapshot from France. On Tuesday 9 June, Lopez's long-time hairstylist Danielle Priano posted a striking photograph from Château de Cré­mat in Cannes, capturing the star mid-glam in a silver, cleavage-baring bodysuit, legs spread in fishnet tights and high boots as Priano worked a curling iron through her brunette hair. Make-up artist Ernesto Casillas was positioned beside her.

'When in Cannes..... you serve.... C---,' Priano wrote on Instagram. It was a pointedly audacious caption for a client whose romantic life is almost permanently under the microscope.

Lopez's time in Cannes appears to have been brief. She has largely been tied up with the Office Romance press tour, a project that has placed her squarely alongside British actor and writer Brett Goldstein, 45, best known for Ted Lasso. On Monday 8 June, Lopez marked the film reaching No 1 on Netflix with a public thank you to her co-star.

'Office Romance is #1 🤍 Thank you @mrbrettgoldstein for being the best leading man a girl could ever hope for and to you and @joekellyjk47 for writing this lovely and hilarious movie for me,' she wrote, alongside a playful picture of herself squeezing Goldstein's cheeks.

Goldstein replied in the comments, 'Thank you for saying yes! It was a dream come true and so proud of our film❤️❤️.' The warm exchange poured fresh fuel on a rumour mill already primed by reports of 'undeniable chemistry' between the pair.

According to an unnamed insider, 'There was an undeniable chemistry between Jen and Brett on set, and it naturally spilled over off camera.' The same source claimed that Lopez, still 'recalibrating emotionally' after her split from Ben Affleck, found the connection with Goldstein 'a welcome sense of lightness and escape' and 'a chance to feel wanted and energized again without the weight of expectation.' The insider also insisted that, in Lopez's mind, it was never meant to be the basis for 'a serious, long-term relationship.'

None of those claims has been independently confirmed, and they rest entirely on anonymous briefings. As with so many stories around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, they should be treated with caution.

Lopez And Goldstein Shut Down Dating Claims On Live TV

Any lingering ambiguity was put to Lopez and Goldstein directly during their joint appearance on NBC's Today show on Tuesday 2 June, when host Savannah Guthrie decided to address the Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Brett Goldstein triangle head-on.

Jennifer Lopez 'Feeling Totally Cursed' Since Ben Affleck Split -- Why She's Leaning Into Brett Goldstein Romance Rumors! https://t.co/FKuqvrdq8x ➡️ — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 8, 2026

'There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person,' Lopez said, visibly unimpressed by the line of questioning. Goldstein, deadpan, offered, 'I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.'

Guthrie pushed back. 'Okay, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me. That was not an answer.'

Lopez bristled slightly at the suggestion. 'That was not an answer? It was an answer! Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with ... there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true.'

The host tried one last time to cut through the dance. 'Okay, so you're not dating in real life?'

'Not dating,' Lopez replied, firmly. Goldstein echoed her, 'Correct.'

On one level, that should have ended it. Two adults, asked on live television if they are a couple, both say no. Yet the surrounding narrative refuses to die. Part of that is the familiar hunger for a post-Affleck storyline. Lopez and Affleck's on-off relationship has dominated celebrity coverage for two decades, and any new man in her orbit is quickly cast either as a rebound or a replacement.

Office Romance is written, in part, by Goldstein, and she publicly thanks him for creating a 'lovely and hilarious movie' for her, then celebrates its success with an affectionate photo. Fans of their on-screen dynamic, primed by years of celebrity fairy tales, are naturally inclined to join the dots.

Lopez, though, appears determined to keep that fantasy at arm's length. The Cannes snapshot shared by Priano glamorous, knowingly provocative, and entirely on her own terms felt like a quiet counter-programme to the speculation.

If there is a story here, it may be less about who she is dating and more about a star who has grown tired of being told that every working partnership must come with a happily-ever-after attached.