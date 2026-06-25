A$AP Rocky is being dragged online after a remark made during a live show in Phoenix, Arizona this week, where the rapper's on-stage sex boast drew criticism from fans who said it 'disrespects Rihanna,' his long-term partner and the mother of his children.

The backlash stems from a viral clip circulating across X, TikTok and Instagram, in which Rocky, currently touring with his 'Don't Be Dumb Tour,' addressed women in the crowd and said, 'Thank god y'all didn't know me when I was single, 'cause I would have f**ked the sh*t out of you.' The comment, delivered mid-performance, quickly shifted attention away from the music and towards questions about tone, intent and respect.

Rocky and Rihanna have been together since around 2019 and now have three children together. Their relationship has largely been presented publicly as stable and low-drama, which is partly why the remark has landed awkwardly with some fans who expect a more measured public persona from the rapper.

Rocky Dragged As Clip Sparks Debate Over 'Disrespect Rihanna'

Reaction online was immediate and, in many corners, unforgiving. Critics argued the comment crossed a line, not only in how it framed women in the audience but also in how it reflected on his relationship.

One user wrote on X, 'Disrespectful to Rihanna, disrespectful to women, someone remind me why this guy is still relevant.' Another added, 'Praises' and it's just objectifying the women...not to mention the disrespect to Rihanna.'

Some responses leaned more toward sarcasm than outrage. 'Rihanna reading this like, 'We'll discuss this at home,' one post read, hinting at the domestic fallout fans were quick to imagine. Others were blunter, with one comment asking, 'Why is my queen married to this d*ckhead?'

“Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single cause I would have f*cked the sh*t out of you.”



— A$AP Rocky to women in Arizona (2026) pic.twitter.com/Brbw5aZVI1 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 25, 2026

It did not take long for the discourse to spiral beyond the clip itself. Threads dissected everything from celebrity double standards to the expectations placed on male performers in relationships.

On TikTok, stitched reactions racked up thousands of views, with users replaying the moment and offering commentary ranging from amused disbelief to outright frustration. On Reddit, some users questioned whether the backlash said more about audience sensitivity than the comment itself.

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On-Stage Sex Boast Defended By Fans As 'Hype Talk'

Not everyone saw the remark as offensive. A section of fans argued the criticism was overblown, pointing to the context of a live rap performance where exaggeration and bravado are often part of the act.

One supporter described the line as 'hype talk,' suggesting it was never meant to be interpreted literally. Another defended Rocky by noting that he explicitly referenced being single in the past, framing the comment as hypothetical rather than a reflection of his current relationship.

There is also the long-standing tension between stage persona and real-life accountability. Performers, particularly in hip-hop, often adopt amplified versions of themselves on stage, leaning into shock value or humour to engage a crowd. The question is where audiences now draw the line, especially when personal relationships are part of an artist's public identity.

Some observers noted that what might once have passed as throwaway banter now travels instantly and globally, stripped of context and replayed endlessly. A moment designed for a live crowd becomes something else entirely when viewed through a phone screen hours later.



For them, the issue is less about performance style and more about what the remark implies, particularly given Rocky's high-profile relationship with Rihanna. The expectation, fair or not, is that public figures in committed partnerships should avoid language that appears to undermine that image.

There has been no public response from either Rocky or Rihanna at the time of writing. That silence has only fuelled further speculation online, with fans continuing to debate whether the controversy will have any real-world impact or fade as quickly as it erupted. Because that is the other thing about moments like this. They flare up fast, burn even faster, and then, sometimes, disappear without resolution. Or they linger, quietly reshaping how an artist is perceived. Which way this one goes is still unclear.