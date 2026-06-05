Jennifer Lopezfaced a fresh wave of plastic surgery rumours in New York on Tuesday, 2 June, after the 56-year-old star arrived at the premiere of her new Netflix film Office Romance with a noticeably fuller bust and playfully cupped her chest for photographers alongside co-stars Brett Goldstein and Betty Gilpin.

Lopez's appearance came at the end of a packed press day promoting the romantic comedy, which opens on Friday, 5 June.

She had already spent the morning on NBC's Today show batting away speculation about her relationship with Goldstein, only to walk the red carpet hours later in a figure-hugging look that sent another corner of the internet hunting for clues, this time about her body, not her love life.

The social media response was instant and, in places, unforgiving. Under photos and video clips shared to Jennifer Lopez's Instagram, fans and critics alike pored over her busty physique.

'She got the twins done,' one user wrote, summing up the tone of hundreds of comments with four blunt words.

Others were more tentative but no less pointed. 'Did she have work done?' another asked. A third simply floated, 'Implants??' while someone else dismissed the entire look as 'Unreal.'

None of those claims has been backed by any medical confirmation or on-the-record admission. As things stand, there is no verified evidence that Lopez has undergone plastic surgery.

What is clear is that Lopez leaned into the circus rather than away from it. On the carpet, she laughed and posed, cupping her breasts in a joking gesture as Goldstein and Gilpin stood by.

Jennifer Lopez Plastic Surgery Rumours Collide With Romance Questions

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Earlier in the day, Jennifer Lopez had already been forced to address a different set of rumours tied to the same film. Sitting beside Brett Goldstein on Today, she was asked about whispers that the onscreen chemistry between the pair in Office Romance had spilt into real life.

'There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person,' Lopez said, sounding more weary than surprised.

Goldstein, deadpan, jumped in: 'I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.'

Presenter Savannah Guthrie was having none of the dance around the question. 'OK, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me, that was not an answer,' she pressed.

Lopez pushed back, 'It was an answer!'

After a few more beats of live-television fencing, the pair finally made it clear that they are not a couple. It was a rare moment where the speculation was actually pinned down, unlike the plastic surgery chatter later in the evening, which Lopez has not addressed directly.

Behind The Bikini: Jennifer Lopez On The Work Behind Her Body

If Lopez sidestepped questions about surgical help, she was far more open about the less glamorous reality of preparing for the film's bikini scene.

Speaking to Extra as part of the Office Romance rollout, she described a regime that will sound familiar to anyone who has followed her career.

'You know that you're gonna be on screen,' she said. 'You gotta be prepared... in the gym and eating right. It's about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time.'

This is the version of Jennifer Lopez's body that she has always chosen to put on the record: hours in the gym, disciplined eating, and an almost old-fashioned insistence on consistency over shortcuts.

Jennifer Lopez Balances Hollywood Scrutiny With Life As A Mother

Away from the red carpet and the plastic surgery rumours, Lopez sounded more reflective discussing her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who are preparing to leave for university.

'I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,' she told Extra. 'They all got into all five colleges that they applied to... Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they worked so hard. I watched how hard they worked from the time when school gets serious in like the fifth grade, and they just worked hard.'

She went further, explaining that both teenagers have ADHD and had to find their own way to succeed academically.

Max and Emme, she said, 'have ADHD and so they learn differently and there was struggles. I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were gonna do and they're good people. They're loving, good-hearted people.'

Lopez described the message she has tried to drum into them over the years.

'[I] always say them, 'What do I say?' And they say, 'Doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people.' And I was like, 'That's right.' And they still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I'm very, very proud of both of them,' she said.

Their father is Lopez's ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, whom she married in 2004 and divorced in 2014.

For all the noise around her body and her co-stars, it was this quieter pride in her children that cut through most strongly, a reminder that the woman being forensically analysed online is also a mother watching two teenagers step out into the world.

Whether Jennifer Lopez has secretly 'got the twins done' may never be resolved to the satisfaction of Instagram commenters. What is on record is a 56-year-old juggling publicity rounds, romance denials and parenting milestones, while people she has never met zoom in on her neckline for clues.