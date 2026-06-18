Bilaal Salaam, a former associate of Will Smith, has asked a US court to reconsider a legal fee order requiring him to pay more than $32,000 (around £24,000) to Jada Pinkett Smith, claiming he is 'certified homeless' and reliant on welfare benefits.

The request comes after his lawsuit against Pinkett Smith was dismissed, leaving him responsible for her legal costs.

In court filings, Salaam argues that he is unable to meet the financial obligation and is seeking either a substantial reduction or a structured payment plan.

The dispute adds another chapter to a long-running series of legal and personal controversies linked to the wider fallout from the Oscars incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Court Filing Reveals Financial Distress

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Salaam has formally requested that the judge revisit the ruling ordering him to pay Pinkett Smith's legal fees following the dismissal of his emotional distress claims.

He does not dispute that he owes attorney's fees but argues that the current amount is unmanageable given his financial circumstances.

In his filing, Salaam states that he has no stable income and depends on welfare support.

He is asking the court either to substantially reduce the amount owed or allow him to pay it in instalments over time.

The request highlights his claim that immediate payment would cause severe financial hardship.

Background to Jada Pinkett Smith lawsuit

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The case stems from a lawsuit filed by Salaam in which he alleged emotional distress and claimed he had been subjected to threats connected to individuals associated with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The allegations were linked, in part, to tensions surrounding the widely publicised Oscars incident involving Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock in 2022.

Pinkett Smith denied all allegations of wrongdoing throughout the proceedings.

The court ultimately dismissed Salaam's claims, bringing the litigation to an end but triggering the subsequent legal costs order in Pinkett Smith's favour.

Why Legal Fees Were Ordered

Following the dismissal of the case, the court ordered Salaam to cover more than $32,000 in attorney's fees incurred by Pinkett Smith's legal team.

In civil litigation, courts can require the losing party to pay legal costs, particularly when claims are dismissed at an early stage or deemed legally insufficient.

The ruling effectively concluded that Pinkett Smith was entitled to recover expenses incurred in defending the lawsuit.

The fee order now forms the basis of the financial dispute currently before the court.

Homelessness Claim and Payment Request

In his latest filing, Salaam describes himself as 'certified homeless' and states that he is receiving welfare benefits. He argues that these circumstances make it impossible for him to comply with the court's order in full.

While acknowledging the debt, he has asked for leniency, including the possibility of reduced payments or a structured repayment arrangement.

No independent verification of his homelessness claim has been presented in the court documents cited in media reports.

Link to Will Smith Oscars fallout

Salaam has previously positioned his allegations within the wider context of the Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, suggesting that events connected to that controversy played a role in his claims.

However, neither Will Smith nor Jada Pinkett Smith is a party to the current dispute over payment of the legal fees.

The matter instead centres on enforcement of the court's costs order following the dismissal of Salaam's lawsuit.

Current Status of Proceedings

The court is now expected to consider Salaam's request for reconsideration or adjustment of the payment terms.

Possible outcomes include upholding the full amount, approving a payment plan, or modifying the order based on his stated financial circumstances.

The matter remains ongoing.