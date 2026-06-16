Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been facing rumours that their marriage is on the rocks. Yet, despite the scrutiny and recent legal trouble, their latest public appearances suggest the former '7th Heaven' actress is not ready to walk away from her musician husband just yet.

Despite years of controversy and speculation surrounding their relationship, Biel and Timberlake appear intent on showing they are sticking together. One insider shared that the actress is determined to keep their marriage from falling apart.

Jessica Biel Stands By Justin Timberlake Amid Divorce Rumours

The latest round of divorce rumours intensified after reports claimed the couple had been facing pressure following Timberlake's highly publicised 2024 DWI arrest and the subsequent release of footage related to the incident. However, the pair appeared determined to address the speculation this week when they stepped out together in New York City, holding hands and presenting a united front during a rare public outing.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in NYC



🎥: newyorksrealpap pic.twitter.com/jk3L3mMIVE — TimberBielPics (@TimberBielPics) June 16, 2026

According to insiders, Biel has repeatedly resisted calls to end the marriage despite numerous challenges over the years. Sources have alleged that while the actress has been frustrated by some of Timberlake's actions, particularly the fallout from his DWI arrest, she remains committed to working through their issues rather than pursuing a divorce.

'She's not going to leave him,' an insider shared. 'Jessica is still very upset by Justin's recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it.'

'Jessica is worried about him, but Justin has promised her he will make things right,' they added.

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Rocky Relationship Over The Years

The couple's relationship has weathered several storms since they first began dating in 2007. After a brief split in 2011, they reconciled, became engaged later that year and married in Italy in 2012. They have since welcomed two sons, Silas and Phineas, and have spoken about the importance of family in their lives.

Their marriage, however, has not been without controversy. In 2019, Timberlake found himself at the centre of headlines after photographs emerged showing him holding hands with his 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans. The singer later issued a public apology, acknowledging what he described as a lapse in judgement. Despite speculation that the incident could end the marriage, Biel chose to stay by his side.

Despite photos being release of Justin Timberlake holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, he and Jessica Biel are presenting united front. https://t.co/gGeCAxUGxu pic.twitter.com/c8HVLtXJKf — E! News (@enews) November 26, 2019

More recently, Timberlake's DWI arrest in June 2024 created another difficult chapter for the couple. Multiple reports claimed Biel was disappointed and embarrassed by the situation, while insiders suggested she considered taking a tougher stance regarding his behaviour. Some reports even alleged she threatened to leave if things did not change. Nevertheless, sources have maintained that Biel wants to preserve the marriage and focus on their family rather than separate.

The actress has previously acknowledged that marriage requires ongoing effort. In past interviews and social media posts, she has described her relationship with Timberlake as a 'work in progress', admitting that every long-term partnership experiences highs and lows.

Public United Front Fuels Rumours Of Commitment

Read more Jessica Biel Allegedly Orders Justin Timberlake to 'Clean Up His Act' or Face Divorce After Viral DUI Shame Jessica Biel Allegedly Orders Justin Timberlake to 'Clean Up His Act' or Face Divorce After Viral DUI Shame

Their recent New York appearance appears to reinforce that message. Witnesses saw the pair walking hand in hand, stopping for photos with fans and appearing relaxed together despite the speculation surrounding their relationship. The outing marked one of their first public appearances together in nearly two years.

While rumours of marital trouble continue to circulate, there is currently no indication that Biel has filed for divorce or intends to end the marriage. Instead, the latest signs suggest that after nearly two decades together, she remains committed to making the relationship work despite the challenges that have repeatedly tested their high-profile union.