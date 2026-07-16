Podcast host and comedian Adam Carolla has sparked controversy after saying he would have 'looked the other way' if he had been one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children during the couple's alleged 2016 private jet altercation.

Carolla made the comments during a recent episode of The Adam Carolla Show while discussing the long-running legal dispute between the former Hollywood couple.

His remarks quickly spread across social media, with many criticising what they viewed as dismissive comments about domestic violence and the impact such incidents can have on children. Others argued Carolla was expressing an opinion about family dynamics rather than defending abuse.

The comments have reignited public discussion about one of Hollywood's most closely watched celebrity break-ups.

What Did Adam Carolla Say?

During the podcast, Carolla reflected on the widely reported allegations surrounding the 2016 private jet incident involving Pitt, Jolie and their children.

He suggested that, if he had been one of the children, he would have ignored the situation rather than intervened.

'I would have looked the other way,' Carolla said, adding that he believed it would have been better not to become involved in what he described as an argument between parents.

The remarks immediately attracted attention online, with clips circulating across X, TikTok and Reddit, where users debated both Carolla's comments and the broader issues surrounding the Jolie-Pitt family dispute.

What Happened Between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?

The comments relate to an incident aboard a private flight from France to Los Angeles in September 2016, shortly before Jolie filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

According to court documents filed over the years, Jolie alleged that Pitt became physically abusive towards her and verbally abusive towards some of their children during the flight. Pitt has consistently denied abusing his family.

Following an investigation, the FBI declined to pursue criminal charges, and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed its investigation without filing charges against Pitt.

Although no criminal charges were brought, the alleged incident has remained central to the former couple's lengthy legal disputes over custody and ownership of Château Miraval, the French winery they once jointly owned.

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How Did People React?

Carolla's comments prompted a wave of criticism online, with many social media users arguing that children should never feel responsible for ignoring or accepting alleged domestic abuse.

Others defended the comedian, saying his remarks reflected his personal views rather than an endorsement of violence.

The debate quickly spread beyond entertainment circles, with commentators discussing the psychological impact that exposure to domestic conflict can have on children and whether public figures should exercise greater care when discussing such sensitive topics.

Why Does the Jolie-Pitt Case Still Draw Attention?

Nearly a decade after their separation, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain at the centre of public interest because of their ongoing legal disputes and their status as two of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Their divorce was declared legally final in 2019, but litigation over custody arrangements and business interests has continued in various courts.

The former couple share six children, several of whom have reached adulthood since the legal battle began. The family's disputes have frequently made headlines, particularly as new court filings and public comments emerge.

Carolla's latest remarks have once again drawn renewed attention to the case, demonstrating how sharply public opinion remains divided whenever new figures weigh in on the high-profile dispute. While some viewed his comments as insensitive, others argued they reflected his characteristic style of provocative commentary, ensuring the discussion continued long after the podcast episode aired.