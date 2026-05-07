After nearly three decades, college student Kristin Smart's case reopens as investigators execute a search warrant for her remains at the home of Susan Flores, convicted killer Paul Flores' mother, in Arroyo Grande in San Luis Obispo County, California.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores, who was also a student at the university, as they made their way to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory following a weekend party. Flores received a 25-year to life prison sentence for the murder of Kristen Smart, however, her remains have yet to be located, per LA Times.

Read more 'She Absolutely Could Still Be Alive': Missing Nancy Guthrie Still Has a Chance to Return Home Alive, Kidnap Survivor Says 'She Absolutely Could Still Be Alive': Missing Nancy Guthrie Still Has a Chance to Return Home Alive, Kidnap Survivor Says

Kristen Smart vanished in May 1996, when she was 19 years old. She was declared legally dead in 2002 after years of unsuccessful searches and investigations.

Authorities Execute New Search Warrant in Ongoing Investigation

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office authorities confirmed serving the search warrant on 6 May 2026, Wednesday.

'The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is conducting an additional investigation into the property in the 500 block of East Branch Street in Arroyo Grande. This investigation is related to the Kristin Smart disappearance. This activity is the result of a search warrant signed by a Superior Court judge,' the official statement read.

Further, the announcement said it remains dedicated to finding Kristin's remains and returning her to her family. 'The Sheriff's Office remains committed to bringing Kristin home to her family.'

Officials emphasised that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

True-Crime Spotlight and Prior Searches Renew Focus

The Kristin Smart case has continued to attract national attention over the years, in part because of the extensive media coverage and the popularity of the true-crime podcast Your Own Backyard,

The podcast helped generate the renewed public interest in the disappearance and reportedly encouraged additional witnesses to come forward. Multiple outlets noted that the podcast's creator, Chris Lambert, closely followed developments surrounding the new search warrant, per KTLA.

Investigators previously searched property belonging to Ruben Flores, Paul Flores' father, where prosecutors alleged Smart's body had once been buried beneath a deck before being moved. Ruben Flores was later acquitted of accessory charges connected to the case. Susan Flores has not been charged with any crime, according to a report by People.

District Attorney Dan Dow of the San Luis Obispo County said that after Paul Flores was convicted of murdering Kristin Smart, prosecutors and the sheriff's office have continued working together to support the Smart family's ongoing effort to locate her remains and bring her home.

'Since the jury convicted Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart, the District Attorney's Office has continued working in coordination with the Sheriff's Office to fulfill our shared commitment to the Smart family and this community: to bring Kristin home,' he stated.

Authorities Encourage Involved to Come Forward

Dow also said that although those involved in Kristin Smart's death, or anyone who knows where she is, could still come forward with information, authorities say they will continue using all legal means at their disposal to find her remains and help bring closure to her family.

'While those responsible for Kristin's death — and those with knowledge of her whereabouts — could provide answers at any time, we remain firmly committed to using every lawful tool available to locate Kristin's remains and to support her family until she is brought home,' he noted.

The latest developments have reignited discussion online, with many social media users expressing hope that investigators may finally uncover evidence capable of bringing closure after nearly 30 years.

On Reddit and other forums following the case, commenters described the renewed search as long overdue while others questioned whether critical evidence may have been lost during earlier stages of the investigation.