A resurfaced photograph of a fan posing with actress Famke Janssen has gone viral again after social media users highlighted a caption claiming the star's handler used a yardstick to measure the distance between the actress and the fan during a Comic Con photo opportunity. The image has reignited online debate about celebrity boundaries and fan interactions at convention events.

The photograph, which was reportedly taken several years ago and has circulated widely on Reddit, claimed that a handler was holding a measuring stick between Janssen and attendees during a professional photo session. While the caption alleges the tool was used to maintain a specific distance between the actress and fans, the exact event and circumstances surrounding the image remain unverified.

It also led to several other photos showing the actress in awkward poses with her fans, with one site claiming that her team set strict rules when taking their photo with her. These include: No touching, with a bodyguard always present. She was eventually dubbed one of the 'unfriendliest' celebrities in the event.

The photo has nevertheless prompted mixed reactions online, with some describing the practice as excessive, while others argue it simply reflects personal boundaries and standard convention logistics.

Janssen, best known for portraying Jean Grey in the X-Men films and Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye, has not publicly commented on the resurfaced photograph or the claims surrounding it.

The Photo That Sparked Debate

Some social media users criticised what they viewed as an overly strict policy, arguing that photo opportunities at comic conventions are expensive experiences in which fans expect to stand beside the celebrity. In the case of Janssen, the fan paid $80 for the opportunity.

Others, however, pointed out that conventions often implement special requests from guests regarding physical contact or personal space, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. They noted that celebrities are generally entitled to establish whatever boundaries make them comfortable, provided attendees are informed beforehand.

Fans Share Mixed Experiences

The discussion surrounding the photograph also prompted convention attendees to share their own experiences of meeting Janssen.

While some described her as reserved or quiet during autograph sessions, others said they found her friendly and willing to chat when the setting allowed. One attendee who met her at Fanboy Knoxville earlier this year described the interaction as warm and memorable, saying Janssen discussed several of her film roles and never made them feel rushed.

Another commenter with experience working at conventions explained that photo opportunities are often significantly more rushed than autograph sessions because organisers schedule hundreds of attendees within short time slots. According to the commenter, handlers are frequently instructed to keep queues moving quickly, regardless of the celebrity involved.

Why Some Celebrities Set Strict Boundaries

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Personal space policies have become increasingly common at fan conventions over the past several years.

Many actors now request 'no touching' rules during photographs, while others ask fans to keep a small gap between themselves and the celebrity. Convention organisers typically communicate these requests before attendees reach the front of the queue.

Event organisers say the policies help ensure guests feel comfortable during long signing sessions that can involve hundreds or even thousands of interactions in a single day.

Supporters of such measures argue that celebrities should be able to establish reasonable personal boundaries without facing criticism, while opponents believe fans paying premium prices should receive a more personal experience.

A Wider Conversation About Convention Etiquette

The resurfaced photograph has become the latest example of how fan expectations and celebrity boundaries sometimes collide at large conventions.

For many attendees, meeting an actor in person is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At the same time, celebrities often spend entire weekends posing for photographs and signing autographs for hundreds of people, making clearly defined boundaries an important part of managing the event.

Although the viral image has generated plenty of discussion online, there is no indication that Janssen herself requested the use of the measuring stick or that the practice extended beyond the specific photo opportunity shown. Convention policies are often coordinated by event organisers, photography companies and celebrity representatives working together.

As debate continues across social media, the resurfaced image has highlighted the evolving expectations surrounding fan conventions, where organisers increasingly balance memorable fan experiences with the comfort, privacy and personal preferences of celebrity guests.