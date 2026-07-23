Five years on, and the world is still talking about that interview Oprah Winfrey had with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The TV mogul has reignited debate over her landmark sit-down after offering a fresh explanation for the moment she leaned in and asked Meghan whether she had been silenced by the royal family.

Winfrey explained that she asked the question to clarify things in her recent interview with Vanity Fair. However, critics claim it was a belated attempt to shore up her journalistic credibility. Others insist she has simply set the record straight.

The renewed attention comes as public interest in the Sussexes' relationship with the monarchy continues to simmer, five years after the original broadcast first divided opinion worldwide.

Oh, Oprah… you don’t get to rewrite history five years later.



You conducted one of the biggest interviews of the decade with no fact-checking, zero pushback and gave Harry and Meghan a global platform to make false and overly exaggerated claims.



You failed to challenge… pic.twitter.com/HT4eUx1qW9 — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) July 22, 2026

Why Winfrey Insists Her 'Silenced' Question Was Just for Clarification

Winfrey addressed the now-viral clip in a recent interview as she revisited the most memorable interview moments she had over the years. During the sit-down, she gestured dramatically with her hand and asked Markle directly whether anyone had told her not to speak out. Winfrey acknowledged the theatrics of the moment itself.

She said she did not think she had done it since and did not know where it came from.

Winfrey went further, defending the substance of the question as an attempt to remove any ambiguity from Markle's account, rather than an accusation in itself. She said she wanted to be clear because she did not want later to hear that it was not that and that she really was silenced and they would not let her talk. Winfrey said it was all for clarification.

Social Media Reacts to Oprah's Comments as Reputation Rescue Mission

Reaction online was swift and largely unforgiving. On X, one user insisted Winfrey does not get to rewrite history five years later, accusing her of failing to challenge inconsistencies during the original broadcast.

Another critic accused the host of trying to save her reputation by backpedalling, adding that the remarks had reinforced their existing dislike of her. A third commenter suggested Winfrey's reluctance to admit fault sat oddly against her reputation for personal growth, arguing that ego appeared to have taken over.

Not everyone agreed Winfrey was retreating, however. One defender argued that Winfrey had doubled down on backing Markle's original claims rather than attempting to rewrite them, citing the full context of her remarks.

Oprah is trying to save her reputation back peddling! This is around where I disliked Oprah from a little bit before that, but this really sold me on that! — Crazy Trazy (@Trazy55Crazy) July 23, 2026

Revisiting the Interview That Shook the Monarchy

The 2021 broadcast, aired in the US as Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, remains one of the most consequential royal interviews in modern history. The couple used the platform to make a string of significant claims about the institution.

In the interview, Markle claimed there had been concerns and conversations about how dark her son Archie's skin would be, though she did not name who raised them. Markle also said she had been silenced.

She said at the time that she had always valued independence and had always been outspoken, especially about women's rights. She called it the sad irony of the last four years that she had advocated for so long for women to use their voice and then she was silent.

Winfrey asked whether she was silent or silenced. Markle replied that it was the latter.

The programme drew a global audience and prompted Buckingham Palace into a rare public response. Winfrey's handling of the exchange has since faced renewed scrutiny for its lack of rigorous follow-up questioning.

Whether the comments amount to damage control or simple clarification, the row shows no sign of settling, nor does public fascination with the interview that started it all.