Kylie Jenner has once again become the centre of online speculation after fans claimed her latest public appearance may have hinted at another pregnancy.

The beauty entrepreneur and reality television star sparked rumours after she was seen wearing a noticeably loose-fitting outfit. Social media users quickly seized on the images, with many arguing that Jenner rarely opts for oversized clothing unless she is expecting a child.

Although there is no evidence to support the claims, the speculation rapidly spread across X, TikTok and other social media platforms. Many users assumed that, if the rumours were true, the baby would be her first with actor Timothée Chalamet.

Social Media Divided as Rumours Gather Pace

As the speculation spread, fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from excitement to outright scepticism.

Some users focused on the possibility that Jenner could be expecting her first child with Chalamet.

'Omg her first white baby,' one fan said.

'Omg jenners broke the kardashian fetish,' another one commented.

Read more How Rich Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet? Inside Their Fortunes as Fake Breakup Post Goes Viral How Rich Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet? Inside Their Fortunes as Fake Breakup Post Goes Viral

Others questioned whether the rumours should be believed at all, while pointing to previous celebrity pregnancy speculation that later proved accurate.

'Every time the internet says someone is pregnant they are in fact pregnant LOL,' a fan wrote.

'One thing abt the internet is THERE NEVER WRONG🤣,' someone said.

Several users, however, dismissed the claims altogether and predicted Jenner would quickly silence the rumours.

'She'll post a photo on a bikini tomorrow to prove yall wrong 😁,' one fan remarked.

Others took issue with the idea that Jenner could have another child before getting married.

'No way she's doing the baby thing again without a ring first,' one fan reacted.

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has addressed the rumours. There has also been no indication from their representatives that the reports are accurate.

Pregnancy rumours have followed Jenner for years. In 2017, she successfully kept her first pregnancy entirely private before announcing the birth of daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018. She later welcomed her second child, son Aire Webster, with rapper Travis Scott in February 2022.

Jenner and Chalamet's Romance Remains Under the Spotlight

Jenner and Chalamet have been linked since early 2023, when reports first emerged that they were dating. The pair initially kept their relationship largely out of the public eye before confirming the romance through a series of high-profile public appearances.

They made headlines after attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour together in September 2023, where they were photographed kissing and showing affection. Since then, they have appeared together at several major events, including awards ceremonies, sporting fixtures and industry gatherings.

Unlike Jenner's previous highly public relationships, her romance with Chalamet has been notably more private. Sources close to the couple have repeatedly described the relationship as serious, with both balancing demanding careers while making time for each other.

Jenner remains one of the world's most influential beauty entrepreneurs through Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, while Chalamet has continued to establish himself as one of Hollywood's leading actors with acclaimed performances in films including 'Dune', 'Wonka' and 'A Complete Unknown.'