James Gunn and Peter Safran will leave their DC Studios leadership roles after four years, with Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham set to take charge as president and chief creative officer on 1 December. The pair will remain involved in DC projects, Skydance announced in Los Angeles on Monday, 9 November.

Gunn and Safran began leading DC Studios in November 2022, bringing its film and television work under one creative vision. They oversaw Superman, Creature Commandos and the second season of Peacemaker. The series first premiered in January 2022, before their appointments.

Gunn and Safran Step Aside After Four Years

Skydance said Gunn and Safran would return full time to filmmaking rather than continue managing the studio. It gave no specific reason for replacing them, and neither has been announced as leaving DC's creative slate.

In a joint statement, Skydance chairman and chief executive David Ellison and co-chief executive Ynon Kreiz praised the pair's work. 'James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios', they said, referring to the creative foundation built during their tenure.

The company highlighted Superman, which earned more than $618 million (approximately £460 million) worldwide. Its newer release Clayface has grossed over $109 million (approximately £81 million), with its theatrical run still under way.

The commercial picture was uneven. Supergirl earned around $126 million (approximately £94 million) globally against a reported production budget of $170 million (approximately £126 million). Those figures do not establish the film's overall profitability. Skydance has not said whether box-office performance influenced the leadership change.

Latcham Brings Marvel Experience to DC

Latcham will oversee DC's film, television and animation projects, including development, production, talent and strategy. He will report to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will no longer run DC Studios.



Jeremy Latcham, who previously served as a producer at Marvel Studios, is taking over DC.



(Source: https://t.co/hpjOIGUTvx) pic.twitter.com/ed8UeMLfhv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2026

He joined Marvel Studios in 2004, rising to senior vice-president of production and development. His credits include Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. After leaving Marvel in 2017, he established Latcham Pictures and produced Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

There is already a link between the new chief and his predecessors. Latcham served as executive producer on Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. 'We've shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel', Gunn and Safran said.

Latcham described leading DC as 'a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly'. Skydance has not announced changes to the existing release schedule.

Gunn and Safran Remain Involved in DC Projects

Gunn and Safran continue as producers of Man of Tomorrow, the Superman follow-up written and directed by Gunn. The film is in post-production and is scheduled for 9 July 2027, continuing the story of Clark Kent and Lex Luthor.

The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson, also remains in production. Matt Reeves is its director. Steven Soderbergh is helping complete principal photography while Reeves attends to a family matter, with the two working together on the film.

On television, Gunn and Safran executive produced Lanterns and The People v. Gorilla Grodd. Skydance says filming has finished on the latter, an eight-episode HBO Max series expected in 2027, starring Skyler Gisondo and Jimmy Tatro.