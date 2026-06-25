It's been a rough year for JPMorgan. The Wall Street giant has already been rocked by a major sex scandal and is now back in the headlines after one of its DEI executives was fired following a viral incident during the New York Knicks championship celebration.

That is the backdrop to a meme now doing the rounds online, with social media users labelling it 'JPMorgan's HR department in 2026.' The joke stitches together two very different controversies and turns them into one neat punchline about the bank's year from hell. People are sharing it because it is simple, visual and brutally easy to understand.

The Meme That Lit Up Social Media

The meme at the centre of the chatter is a photo showing Ben Affleck standing outside a doorway with the caption: 'JPMorgan's HR department in 2026.' It has become a shorthand way of mocking the bank's recent headlines, with users treating it as the perfect image for a company juggling scandal, embarrassment and public ridicule at the same time.

What has made the post spread is the contrast between the polished image JPMorgan usually wants to project and the chaos now being attached to its name online. Social media users have seized on that mismatch, with reactions ranging from sharp corporate jokes to more pointed commentary about diversity, reputation and executive culture.

One user wrote that 'JPMorgan's HR in 2026 is going to need HR,' while another joked that the company would be facing 'mandatory training videos' after the year it has had. A separate post described the situation as 'an SNL sketch that went too far,' while another popular reaction mocked the optics of the bank's branding colliding with a very public embarrassment.

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The Sex Scandal Behind the Joke

The darker part of the joke comes from an ongoing lawsuit involving former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana. In April, Rana filed claims alleging that his former manager, Lorna Hajdini, drugged and coerced him into becoming her 'personal sex slave,' allegations she has categorically denied. JPMorgan has also denied the claims, saying the accusations are fabricated.

The case has continued to develop in Manhattan Supreme Court. Earlier this month, judge approved a request for lawyer Daniel Kaiser to withdraw from representing Rana. JPMorgan did not oppose the move, but asked for an additional condition, which the court granted: Kaiser must disclose to the bank if his former client made any false statements in the case.

During the hearing, JPMorgan's legal team also raised concerns about what it described as false evidence in the defence docket, including a claim about Rana's mother's daycare business and questions around settlement discussions. Rana has since moved to withdraw the case from state court, saying the filing omitted federal claims including race discrimination, retaliation and interference with medical and family leave. A new legal team has indicated plans to refile in federal court, though JPMorgan and Hajdini are trying to block that move.

The DEI Executive Incident

The other half of the meme comes from a separate New York City scene: the Knicks' championship parade. On 18 June, tens of thousands of fans gathered in Lower Manhattan to celebrate the team's first NBA title in 53 years, but the festivities were overshadowed by a video that quickly spread online.

The clip showed a woman lifting trash out of a Knicks-coloured public bin and dumping it onto the street before walking off with the empty container. Online users linked the woman to Angie Báez, who had been identified in reporting as JPMorgan's executive director for community and industry engagement. Báez had previously held diversity and inclusion roles at The Infatuation, Squarespace and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The woman caught on video emptying a public Knicks trash can and stealing from it was identified as Angie Báez.



Báez is a first-generation American of Dominican descent. She was employed by JPMorgan Chase⁠ as Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and… pic.twitter.com/Y8vNjiHg2y — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 23, 2026

Her professional background made the fallout even more intense online. An Infatuation biography described her as someone whose work helped advance 'a more equitable and relatable food media industry,' but that profile has since been removed. JPMorgan later told the New York Post: 'This employee is no longer with the company,' without giving further detail on her departure.

The incident became a flashpoint because it fed directly into online cynicism about corporate DEI branding. Some social media users treated the video as proof of hypocrisy, while others used it to mock the way companies talk about values versus how individuals behave in public. The result was a storm of reaction that made the clip far bigger than a simple parade mess.

Why the Meme Stuck

Taken together, the lawsuit and the parade video have given the internet an easy way to reduce JPMorgan's year to one image and one joke. The meme works because it compresses a legal scandal, a viral public embarrassment and a high-profile firing into one sharp visual insult.

That is why it has resonated so quickly. It is not just about the specific incidents, but about the broader idea that corporate reputation can now be flattened into a single screenshot and a few lines of caption.

And it is only June. There are still several months left in the year, so for JPMorgan's HR department, the hope is probably simple enough: that 2026 calms down before the internet finds its next punchline.