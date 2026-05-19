A shipment of SKIMS underwear became part of a major international drug investigation after UK border officers uncovered cocaine hidden inside a lorry transporting the brand's products. Authorities confirmed that neither Kardashian nor SKIMS had any involvement in the smuggling operation. Investigators said the products were legitimate cargo being used to conceal narcotics during transport from the Netherlands to the UK.

Truck driver Jakub Jan Konkel was arrested after border officers became suspicious of his driving behaviour at the port, X-rayed the lorry, and discovered concealed compartments hidden within the trailer doors containing approximately 90 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of £7 million ($9.4 million).

How a SKIMS Clothing Shipment Led Officers to £7M ($9.4M) Cocaine Haul

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According to reports, Konkel was transporting 28 pallets of SKIMS underwear and clothing from the Netherlands when officers became suspicious of his driving behaviour. Officials decided to X-ray the lorry after arriving at the port, where scans revealed concealed compartments hidden within the trailer doors. Investigators later discovered approximately 90 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of around £7 million ($9.4 million).

Authorities said Konkel had secretly modified the rear trailer doors specifically to hide the drugs during transport. The Skims products themselves were authentic and were not altered or connected to the criminal operation.

SKIMS issued a statement clarifying the company had no involvement in the smuggling. 'SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products. We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck,' a representative for Skims told TMZ.

The unusual connection between a celebrity clothing brand and a major cocaine seizure quickly sparked widespread discussion online. One social media user wrote, 'i don't know why am laughing like the concept of kim kardashians skims underwear helping them like i can't.'

Kim Kardashian Skims underwear helped authorities bust a major drug smuggling operation involving $9.4 MILLION worth of cocaine.



The truck driver was paid $5k to transport drugs from the Netherlands to the UK, but was intercepted and now faces 13.5 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/Nz9AnVaRhe — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 19, 2026

i don’t know why am laughing like the concept of kim kardashians skims underwear helping them like i can’t- 😭💔 — rat (@ratincrisiss) May 19, 2026

Truck Driver Receives 13-and-a-Half-Year Prison Sentence Over Cocaine Smuggling Plot

Following the investigation, Konkel was arrested and prosecuted over his role in the drug trafficking operation. He initially claimed he had no knowledge of the cocaine hidden in the shipment but later admitted to drug smuggling, confessing he had agreed to transport the narcotics in exchange for €4,500 (approximately £3,800). He was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison after authorities outlined the scale and sophistication of the smuggling attempt, per Rolling Out. Officials have not publicly indicated whether additional suspects connected to the smuggling network remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, several netizens were surprised that the Polish national agreed to do the job for such a low pay rate, considering the risk. 'his cut was only $5k, just ignorant,' one wrote with crying emojis. Another remarked, '$5k? NO WAY?'

The case highlighted the growing use of legitimate commercial shipments as cover for international narcotics trafficking. Investigators stressed that the success of the operation relied heavily on border officers identifying irregular behaviour before conducting additional screening procedures.

Carrying a sh!t load of drugs worth millions of dollars, risking your life for just $5K?. Nah! He d*mb asl😭 — S∆M 🧠 (@3igSamm) May 19, 2026

his cut was only $5k just ignorant 😭😭 — lucia (@rareeovo) May 19, 2026

$5k? NO WAY? — Dave (@LilDave_02) May 19, 2026

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Brand

Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019 as a shapewear and loungewear company focused on inclusive sizing and body-contouring products. Since its launch, the brand has expanded into underwear, dresses, sleepwear and menswear collections.

The company rapidly evolved into one of the most commercially successful celebrity-backed fashion brands in the industry. SKIMS products are frequently promoted through social media campaigns, celebrity collaborations and minimalist marketing centred around comfort and body inclusivity.

Although the cocaine investigation unexpectedly placed the brand in international headlines, authorities repeatedly emphasised that SKIMS had no connection to the criminal activity beyond being part of a legitimate cargo shipment. The unusual case nevertheless generated significant online attention because of the contrast between the high-profile fashion label and the scale of the drug bust uncovered by border officials.