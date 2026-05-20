A social media influencer, her father and her former boyfriend have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting singer Jack Avery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, following a formal charging announcement issued on 19 May 2026, after an FBI-led investigation into allegations dating back to 2020.

Authorities said the case stems from a lengthy FBI investigation before being turned over to prosecutors, involving allegations that Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez, Kai Faron Cordrey and Francisco Gonzalez attempted to arrange Avery's killing during an ongoing custody dispute involving Gonzalez and the singer over their child.

FBI Investigation and Alleged Plot Origin

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation initially led a lengthy investigation into the allegations before the case was later turned over for prosecution. Officials have not publicly disclosed when the inquiry began, though reporting indicates it developed from allegations that surfaced in 2020.

Investigators allege that between 2020 and 2021, Gonzalez and Cordrey discussed hiring a hitman via the dark web to target Avery, a former member of the boy band Why Don't We.

Custody Dispute Background

Avery and Gonzalez were involved in an ongoing custody dispute over their daughter at the time of the alleged events, with reporting indicating the conflict began following their split around 2020 and continued throughout the period covered by the alleged conspiracy, according to court documents and media summaries of the case.

Alleged Payments and Financial Transactions

Investigators allege that in April 2021, Francisco Gonzalez wired $10,000 to Cordrey as initial funding to locate and hire someone to carry out the killing. Two months later, Cordrey allegedly requested an additional $4,000 after an alleged hitman reportedly demanded further payment, according to prosecutors and charging documents referenced in reporting on the case.

Undercover FBI Operation

By September 2021, Cordrey is accused of communicating with an individual later identified by investigators as an undercover federal agent posing as a hitman, according to prosecutors and charging documents summarised by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

In later communications, prosecutors allege Cordrey indicated that Gabriela Gonzalez wanted the plan to proceed and that Francisco Gonzalez could finance the operation.

Arrests and Legal Status

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Gonzalez was arrested on 18 May 2026, by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office in Northern California before being transferred into Los Angeles County custody, according to custody records and reporting cited by USA Today and TMZ.

Francisco Gonzalez was also taken into custody, though authorities have not confirmed his extradition from Florida to Los Angeles County. Cordrey's custody status has not been publicly confirmed.

All three defendants have been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

Prosecutor Statement

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said the case stemmed from a lengthy investigation initiated by the FBI and later turned over to his office for prosecution, resulting in criminal charges being filed. He said the case involved alleged coordinated efforts to identify and recruit someone to carry out a killing. Prosecutors confirmed that if convicted as charged, each defendant faces 25 years to life in prison.

Case Status

The case remains ongoing following the filing of charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, with Gabbie Gonzalez being held without bail and an arraignment scheduled for Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to court records and reporting cited by USA Today.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.