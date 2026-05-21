Two weeks have passed since the Pentagon released the first batch of the UFO files, which contain images of alleged unidentified anomalous phenomena. The public and even lawmakers are pushing the government to continue the release of the files, which they believe the government is hiding for a long time.

Responding to the calls, the Department of Defence has confirmed that additional UAP files are being processed for release, with Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stating that more declassified documents are 'actively being processed for publication' and that further disclosures are expected 'very soon'.

The announcement follows earlier releases of previously unseen reports and videos intended to increase transparency around the government's historical monitoring of aerial anomalies.

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The second release of UAP files are actively being processed for publication on the site. More to come very soon! pic.twitter.com/gZr0otGCsd — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) May 18, 2026

Star-Shaped UFO Footage Circulates

Among the materials circulating in UAP discussions is footage and imagery described as a star-shaped or geometrically structured object. The footage has resurfaced in commentary surrounding the latest wave of declassified files.

The footage, which lasted one-minute and 46 seconds, showed an eight-pointed star caught by an infrared camera aboard the platform in 2013. It was reported by the United States Central Command to the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

The unidentified object appeared to move in and out of the field of view, at times leaving a visible mark.

Analysts note that similar shapes have appeared in historical military and civilian reports, often lacking sufficient data for definitive identification.

Supporters of further disclosure argue that incomplete contextual data and heavy redactions make it difficult to fully evaluate such incidents. Critics, however, caution that many historical UAP reports have ultimately been attributed to balloons, atmospheric effects, or sensor anomalies.

Congress Presses Agencies and Research Institutions

As more people are having more questions than answers, lawmakers are pressing federal agencies and affiliated institutions for additional historical materials.

Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison has been among those leading inquiries into where classified or archived UAP-related data may be stored. In a Thursday interview with Fox News, Burlison said federally funded research and development centres such as the MIT Lincoln Laboratory and organisations like RAND Corporation, represent key locations for investigation.

'These are quasi private public entities that have a sole mission of doing long-term research on projects, and their sole client is the United States government', he said in the interview.

Cooperation and Historical UFO Material

Burlison also stated that congressional outreach to MIT Lincoln Laboratory received a response indicating compliance with document requests.

'We sent a letter to MIT Lincoln Lab and they responded quickly, saying they would comply', he said. 'We also heard from the National Archives that they are coordinating with MIT Lincoln Lab and the Department of War on the release of a 1952 video involving Edward J. Ruppelt, who briefed scientists about UFO incursions in the United States.'

The referenced material reportedly relates to early Cold War-era UFO investigations, long considered part of the historical foundation of US government interest in unidentified aerial phenomena.

Lawmakers Briefed on Classified UAP Footage

According to Burlison, members of Congress have already been briefed on additional classified UAP material. 'There are many videos we've been told about by insiders. We've received a list of files and have requested access. We've already been briefed', he said.

He added that not all material appears anomalous as some are clearly balloons or birds, but he claimed that 'others are more unusual'.

Despite ongoing investigations, Burlison described himself as a sceptic focused on oversight rather than speculation.

Declassified Document Reveals Unexplained Incident

Burlison also pointed to one document in the initial release titled US Statement About UAP Sightings, which he said includes accounts from high-level intelligence officials describing an unidentified incursion at a military base.

The report allegedly references an orange orb producing or dispersing multiple red orbs during the incident. 'These are credible government officials - not fringe sources', he said. 'It's a document worth serious attention'.