A UK Police Officer accused of using artificial intelligence to generate fake evidence has been removed from frontline duties. At the same time, Derbyshire Constabulary investigates allegations that could amount to perverting the course of justice.

The said police officer, now the subject of a criminal inquiry, has investigators examining whether manipulated digital content was introduced into multiple cases.

The allegations came out after Derbyshire Police confirmed that concerns had been raised internally about the alleged use of AI systems in evidential material, per the BBC. The force said the officer has been withdrawn from operational policing duties as a precaution while inquiries continue. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains at an early stage, according to officials.

However, it's worth noting that the case lands at a moment when UK policing is increasingly experimenting with artificial intelligence tools for analysis, case management, and intelligence gathering. Just days before the allegation became public, a new national initiative called PoliceAI was launched with the stated aim of helping forces adopt AI more effectively and responsibly across investigations.

AI Evidence Misuse Raises Integrity Concerns

Officers are understood to be examining claims that AI systems were used to generate or alter evidential material across 'a number of cases,' though the force has not specified the nature of the material or the cases involved.

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A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it is working alongside police as the inquiry develops. They said prosecutors are engaging with defence teams and courts in cases that may be affected, but declined to provide further detail, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The officer involved has not been named. Derbyshire Police said the individual has been removed from frontline duties while the investigation continues, a standard precaution in cases involving potential criminal misconduct within a force.

While forces across the UK have begun using machine learning systems for tasks such as document review and data analysis, the alleged use of AI to create evidential material sits in a far more sensitive category, raising questions about authenticity, oversight, and procedural safeguards.

Rapid Expansion Of Police Technology in the UK

The timing of the investigation has put extra pressure on wider efforts to bring new technology into UK policing. Just days before Derbyshire Police announced the inquiry, a national centre called PoliceAI was launched to help police forces use artificial intelligence more widely.

PoliceAI is a new national initiative in the UK designed to help police forces use artificial intelligence more effectively and safely in their work. It was launched as a coordination and support centre rather than a single tool or system, meaning it does not directly 'police' or replace officers, but instead guides how AI is adopted across different forces.

The main aim of PoliceAI is to help law enforcement keep up with fast-moving technological change. That includes supporting the use of AI in areas such as analysing large volumes of data, identifying patterns in crime, improving administrative efficiency, and assisting investigations. Officials involved in its launch have also emphasised the importance of using AI responsibly, with safeguards to prevent misuse and protect public trust.

At its launch, PoliceAI's interim director Alex Murray said crime is changing quickly and police need to keep up. He said AI could help officers 'catch criminals and keep people safe,' but only if it is used carefully and with proper safeguards.

Derbyshire Police has not suggested any wider wrongdoing beyond the officer being investigated. But the case raises serious concerns about how evidence is created and trusted in criminal cases, especially as experts have already warned that AI can make it harder to tell what is real and what has been digitally created or altered.

This is one of the first in the UK to directly link AI with concerns about possible fake or manipulated evidence.

The review of whether other cases could be affected is still in the early stages.