A TikTok clip showing an awkward exchange involving Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at the APEC summit has prompted questions about their relationship. But did Putin snub Xi in Shenzhen, China?

Footage from the 18 November welcome event shows Putin approaching Trump and Xi before the leaders posed for a group photograph.

The footage does not establish that Putin deliberately snubbed Xi.

What Happened at the APEC Welcome Event?

A TikTok video shared by news.com.au described the meeting as getting off to an awkward start. Separately, a Threads post by Kate Bohuslavska said Trump appeared to try to pull Putin beside him for the family photograph, but Xi directed the Russian leader further along the line, past China's First Lady, Peng Liyuan. The post described Putin as looking deflated.

The Threads post's account of the photograph arrangement fuelled discussion about the interaction. However, it does not establish the intentions of any of the leaders. No public statement from either government characterised the moment as a diplomatic dispute.

Yonhap News Agency reported that Trump first shook hands with Xi. Putin then approached, shook hands with Trump and spoke briefly before taking his place for the photograph.

Reuters footage separately records Putin arriving and shaking hands with Xi and Peng before posing for photographs. This was a separate greeting, distinct from his later handshake with Trump.

The photograph fuelled discussion because Putin stood apart from Xi and Trump, with Peng between the Chinese and Russian presidents. The New Voice of Ukraine reported that footage showed Xi gesturing to Putin where to stand.

Xi and Putin Had Met Before the Photograph

The exchange came after Xi and Putin held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit on 18 November.

Putin said Russia and China were working towards a fairer multipolar world order, while Xi called on both countries to take greater responsibility in advancing multipolarisation, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

China and Russia describe their relationship as a strategic partnership, particularly as Moscow faces Western pressure over its war in Ukraine.

Why Trump Drew Attention at the Summit

Xi personally welcomed Trump at Shenzhen airport with a hug, while Putin was received by Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, according to The New Voice of Ukraine.

Trump and Putin's encounter at the APEC event was their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year, following their Alaska summit in August 2025.

What the Three Leaders Were Expected To Discuss

Trump, Xi and Putin were scheduled to hold their first-ever trilateral summit in Shenzhen on 19 November. Yonhap reported that nuclear arms reductions and international security were expected to feature, with Ukraine and Iran among the conflicts creating differences between the three countries.

Trump said he wanted to discuss nuclear issues and Ukraine, while China has maintained that Washington and Moscow should reduce their nuclear arsenals before Beijing joins arms-control talks.

The APEC footage offers no firm basis for saying Putin snubbed Xi. The TikTok clip prompted questions about the exchange, while the separate Threads post offered an account of the leaders' positioning during the photograph. Neither establishes a deliberate diplomatic slight.