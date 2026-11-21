Joe Rogan says Donald Trump and Republicans have lost the support of 'most of the country' following their defeat in the 2026 midterm elections. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday, 13 November, the podcaster criticised the administration's handling of the Iran war and immigration enforcement.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November elections, ending the Republicans' congressional majority. Rogan's criticism attracted attention because he endorsed Trump on 4 November 2024, shortly before the presidential election.

The remarks came during The Joe Rogan Experience, in an episode featuring comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir. 'They didn't just lose the podcast bros. They lost most of the country,' Rogan said, referring to influential online personalities who supported Trump.

Rogan Ties Republican Losses to the Iran War

Rogan's statement reflected his assessment of the election results rather than a verified measurement of public opinion. He provided no polling figures establishing that most Americans had abandoned Trump's political movement.

Rogan had helped Trump reach younger male audiences during the 2024 campaign. Their nearly three-hour podcast interview in October gave Trump access to listeners outside traditional political media. Rogan subsequently endorsed his candidacy.

Two years later, the podcaster questioned decisions made during Trump's second term. Rogan blamed part of the backlash on the US war with Iran, describing it as 'a war that no one wants to be in'.

He suggested the conflict contradicted Trump's earlier promises to avoid unnecessary military involvement overseas. His criticism also reflected concerns about whether the administration had delivered what some supporters expected.

However, Rogan did not announce that he was withdrawing his endorsement or switching political allegiances. His remarks focused on administration policies and their apparent political consequences.

Joe Rogan Criticises MAGA Movement's Immigration Enforcement Tactics

Immigration enforcement was another major concern. Joe Rogan criticised masked immigration officers operating in public without visible identification. He also objected to the detention of people who had lived in the United States for years.

His complaints distinguished border security from the treatment of established residents. He questioned aggressive enforcement against people who had built lives in American communities despite lacking proper immigration documents.

Nevertheless, Rogan acknowledged policies he supported. He praised the administration for tightening border controls and claimed crime had subsequently declined. He supplied no supporting figures, and his comments did not establish a connection between border measures and crime.

Trump offered a different explanation for the Republican defeat. Following the elections, he argued that Republicans would have won had he appeared on the ballot. He also acknowledged that the Iran war had hurt the party politically while defending the military campaign.

Vice President JD Vance likewise identified public opposition to the conflict as a factor behind Republican losses. Democrats will assume control of Congress on 3 January 2027, gaining greater authority to scrutinise the administration.

Rogan also rejected suggestions that podcasters should receive privileged access to White House press briefings. 'We're not press people! We talk s--t, OK?' he said, distancing himself from the responsibilities of traditional political reporters.