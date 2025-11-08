Jeremy Renner, the Marvel star known for Hawkeye, has been accused by Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou of sending 'unsolicited pornographic images' and of threatening to report her to US immigration authorities after their professional and personal relationship deteriorated.

Zhou has posted a series of messages and images on her verified Instagram account describing encounters she says took place this year while the pair worked together on two projects.

Renner's team has issued a denial, calling the allegations 'totally inaccurate and untrue', as multiple outlets race to verify the evidence Zhou has published.

Background To The Allegations

Yi Zhou says her contact with Renner began in June 2025 when, she alleges, he messaged her and sent intimate photographs without consent.

Zhou states the contact developed into a working relationship and then into a romantic liaison as they collaborated on the documentary Chronicles of Disney and an AI-animated feature.

She says relations later soured over professional disputes and claims she received a string of unwanted images and, at one point, feared for her safety after a meeting at Renner's home in Reno, Nevada.

She has published multiple Instagram posts detailing incidents she describes as harassment and 'domestic violence'.

Those posts include screenshots of messages she says were exchanged during a tense August meeting in which she describes Renner as 'yelling for two hours' and says she locked herself in a room while sharing her location with colleagues for safety.

She also shared a partially redacted text she says shows Renner warning that 'Immigration will be notified of your—', which she interprets as a threat to involve US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Renner's Response And The Immediate Fallout

Renner's representatives have denied the claims, telling media outlets the allegations are 'totally inaccurate and untrue'.

That denial has been repeated to several outlets that contacted Renner for comment, but as of recent, no detailed rebuttal or legal filing from Renner's side has been publicly produced.

In the hours after Zhou posted, mainstream outlets and tabloids alike ran accounts of her interview with the Daily Mail and reposted material from her Instagram, amplifying both the claims and the denials.

For now, the public record rests largely on Zhou's Instagram disclosures and contemporaneous reporting by outlets that have published parts of her account and Renner's brief denial.

Why The Story Resonates Beyond Celebrity Gossip

The allegations touch on several sensitive issues: alleged cyberflashing (sending unsolicited intimate images), power dynamics on professional sets, and the threat, if proven, of weaponising immigration enforcement against a collaborator.

Those elements make the story significant to conversations about workplace safety in the creative industries and the protections available to foreign nationals working in US productions.

Commentators have noted parallels with other high-profile cases where public claims prompted both swift social-media backlash and slower-moving legal or contractual responses.

Zhou's posts speak to fear and vulnerability; Renner's team stresses in its terse rebuttal that the allegations are untrue, leaving observers to weigh social-media evidence against a high-profile actor's denial.

The next definitive chapter will likely come through documented evidence or formal proceedings; until that time, the dispute remains an open and evolving news story.