Jessi Draper and Miranda Hope's uneasy truce on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives collapsed in Utah, after Hope publicly accused her co-star of breaching 'girl code' by kissing her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, and then trying to smooth things over with apology flowers.

The reality TV personalities, who share the spotlight on the series and a tight-knit social circle off-camera, are now at the centre of a highly public feud involving TikTok clips, anonymous tips and pointed Instagram posts.

The tension follows a messy few months in Draper's personal life. Her estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce after five years of marriage, a split that had already placed the JZ Styles owner firmly in the public eye.

As viewers dissected the breakdown of that relationship, Draper began appearing in a stream of flirty TikTok videos with Hope's ex-husband, McWhorter, who also features in the extended 'Mormon Wives' orbit. That crossover between friendship group, co-parenting arrangements and reality TV casting has now exploded into something much harder to brush off as harmless fun.

TikTok Flirting Turns into 'Girl Code' Flashpoint for Jessi Draper, Miranda Hope

The latest fallout began subtly. In one TikTok, McWhorter was filmed standing at a bus stop, with on-screen text reading, 'I've heard your friends ex husband is really hot.'

Draper then jumped into frame with her own caption overlaid, 'But you're my friends ex husband.' McWhorter responded by flipping his hair and walking off, a knowingly cheeky moment that many fans initially read as playful and self-aware.

According to a Deuxmoi tipster, however, the flirting did not stay confined to social media. The anonymous source claimed Draper and McWhorter were later spotted looking cosy and 'kissing' at a recent party, allegedly in plain view of a nearby group.

That account has not been independently verified and should be treated with caution, but it set off a wave of speculation about what exactly was going on between the pair.

A separate unnamed insider, speaking to another outlet, tried to downplay the seriousness of it all, saying Draper and McWhorter were simply 'having fun at a party' and that 'it's not serious between them.'

Draper appears to have realised that quickly. Not long after reports of the kiss began circulating, Hope posted a photo of an elaborate bouquet and a handwritten note on social media, saying they came from Draper.

The message read; 'I completely understand you being upset with me but wanted to send you a little something to let you know I'm thinking about you and I am so, so sorry.' Over the top of the image, Hope added her own text, 'received the prettiest flowers just minutes ago 🙃.'

Miranda Hope Confirms the Kiss and Calls Out Trust Issues

Hope then went further. In a Get Ready With Me video, she put Kesha's Backstabber over footage of her doing her make-up and wrote across the screen; 'GRWM while I process my friend group being a waiting room for my ex-husband.'

In the caption, she added, 'It's not even a betrayal at this point, it's a tradition.' It was a sharp line, and it set the tone for what followed.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hope confirmed that the kiss between Jessi Draper and Chase McWhorter did happen. 'Unfortunately, I am familiar with this territory,' she said. She explained that she had known there was some communication between the pair, but 'not to what extent,' until McWhorter told her they had been talking and had kissed.

According to Hope, Draper only reached out with flowers after McWhorter had already been upfront with her. 'Today, at the same time a rumour started spreading online that something was going on with Chase and Jessi, I received apology flowers from Jessi,' she said, linking the timing of the public gossip to the private apology.

Hope was keen to stress she is not pining for her ex. 'What I never want to get misconstrued is that there's not an emotional attachment to Chase. He is my co-parent,' she said, adding that while she did feel disrespected by him, she felt 'slighted' by her friend.

That distinction matters to her. She described having high expectations of McWhorter as a co-parent, but holding her friends 'to a high standard' and insisting she 'believe[s] in girl code.'

Amid disruptions to filming and public fallout, Hope said she is trying to refocus on her children. 'With everything going on and all the chaos, I am just focusing on my kids,' she said. The 'film break' and the perceived 'betrayal', she added, were things she would have to 'process' as she moved forward.

Other 'Mormon Wives' Cast Members Weigh in on Jessi Draper, Miranda Hope Rift

Inevitably, other members of the Mormon Wives cast have been pulled in. Co-star Mikayla Matthews made her stance on McWhorter clear in the comments under a video discussing the kiss, according to E! Online.

'There's a reason I stand firm in my despise for that man,' she wrote. 'HE HAS NOT CHANGED ONE BIT like hello.' She then addressed his sister directly, saying: 'Aysia, where you at, girl? You are, in fact, your blood line's last hope.'

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews did not mince words about Chase McWhorter—the ex-husband of Miranda Hope—after he allegedly kissed their costar Jessi Draper. https://t.co/mgpCw55OcP pic.twitter.com/mLaEwMx1r7 — E! News (@enews) March 30, 2026

In a small, heavily interconnected community, who dates whom is never just a private decision, and 'girl code' has become more than a throwaway phrase; it is the line that some cast members now say has been crossed.