Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are facing renewed speculation over a supposed feud on the Euphoria Season 3 set, after the HBO show's latest episodes aired in the US this month and appeared to keep their characters, Rue and Cassie, almost entirely apart.

For context, rumours of tension between Zendaya and Sweeney have followed the production for more than a year. The chatter intensified after Sweeney's American Eagle jeans campaign in 2023, when online critics accused the actress of being aligned with MAGA politics and racism. Sweeney has strongly denied those claims, but sources close to the Euphoria cast have since alleged that Season 3 filming was marred by unease between the two leads, with some tabloids insisting that the working relationship never fully recovered.

The episodes now available have done nothing to calm that narrative. Across the first three instalments, Rue and Cassie's storylines drift on completely different tracks. In plot terms, it makes a certain amount of sense. Cassie is off in a pastel-tinted, suburban fantasy, styling herself as a kind of teenage housewife. Zendaya's Rue is embedded in a far grittier arc, clawing her way deeper into Los Angeles's drug underworld. On paper, there is no immediate need to force the characters into the same room.

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney's icy demeanor toward each other at the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria added fuel to the fire of a rumored feud.



Read more: https://t.co/qyab6LhQuU pic.twitter.com/UmpUWsmK4C — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 10, 2026

Yet for fans primed by months of gossip, the absence lands differently. The third episode centres on Cassie and Nate's wedding, a major social event in the show's universe. Rue is invited. She turns up. Almost everyone else ends up in the same venue. Viewers quite reasonably expected at least one charged exchange at the bar, or an awkward run-in at the reception, that might underline how far the characters have drifted.

Nothing. Not a nod, not a line, not even a wary glance across the dance floor.

Read more Why Zendaya Posing With Sydney Sweeney Could Spark More Drama Even If Their 'Feud' Isn't Real Why Zendaya Posing With Sydney Sweeney Could Spark More Drama Even If Their 'Feud' Isn't Real

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney And The Vanishing Wedding Interaction

To recall, the third episode was heavily trailed as a turning point for the ensemble, the sort of big set-piece that usually lets the main players bounce off one another. Instead, it becomes a kind of visual proof board for those hunting clues that Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney can no longer comfortably share space.

Cassie, the bride, remains curiously isolated during the ceremony and reception. None of the show's central clique engages with her on screen. Nate and Jules, whose history is among the messiest in Euphoria, even manage a furtive balcony moment together over a cigarette. That small, stolen interaction only highlights the silence elsewhere. If Jules and Nate can be squeezed into a frame, fans ask, why not Rue and Cassie?

cassie’s and nate’s wedding is going to make tv history. i fear this will be the funniest night on twitter all year. https://t.co/nklOOvqYxp pic.twitter.com/pYCeJDjPPy — ꕤ (@glindaupland) April 23, 2026

Promotional images for the wedding episode have also raised eyebrows. HBO's stills show Alexa Demie, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow laughing together, evidently at the same location. Sydney Sweeney is nowhere to be seen in the shots that circulated ahead of broadcast. Online, the jump from observation to theory was quick. Social media threads and fan accounts began suggesting that Zendaya and Sweeney's scenes might have been scheduled on different days to avoid crossing paths.

Alexa Demie, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow for Cassie & Nate’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/5b1TMxG9V9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

There is no hard evidence that production was split like this, and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Television schedules are notoriously chaotic, and scenes are often filmed out of sequence for reasons that have nothing to do with interpersonal drama. But in the absence of a clear explanation from those in charge, viewers are happily connecting their own dots.

Off-Screen Rumours Around Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney

Fuel was added earlier this year when a source described as an insider spoke to The Sun about the atmosphere around Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. 'Euphoria bosses are all too aware that the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back,' the source claimed, suggesting the friction predates the recent political controversy around Sweeney. The unnamed insider went further, alleging that it was 'an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set,' a reference to Zendaya's partner, Tom Holland.

Behind the scenes footage of Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney during her filming her controversial scenes on Euphoria that had the internet debating. pic.twitter.com/VxY2GEKA6A — NyourfaceTv (@D14335768) April 27, 2026

None of that has been substantiated publicly by the actors involved. Representatives for Zendaya and Sweeney have not commented on the allegation that Sweeney behaved inappropriately with Holland, and there is no independent confirmation that Holland's visits to the Euphoria set were problematic. As with most anonymous briefings, the detail is tantalising but unverifiable.

What does appear more concrete is the publicity strategy around the new season. The same insider claimed that there is 'a complete ban on journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney' and that press tour encounters between the pair are being choreographed to keep joint appearances brief and largely uneventful. If accurate, that would suggest at least a nervousness at the executive level about putting the two at the centre of unscripted moments.

The Daily Mail reports that Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are in a “bitter feud” over differences in their political beliefs.



Zendaya is reportedly refusing joint interviews and red carpet photos with Sydney Sweeney while promoting “Euphoria”. pic.twitter.com/tTVcvOPkXC — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) November 10, 2025

HBO has not publicly addressed the feud reports or the alleged media guidance. The network is promoting Euphoria squarely on its creative strengths and its bankable, award-winning cast. Both Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney remain central to that marketing, even if they are, for now, rarely positioned side by side.