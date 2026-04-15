Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle are at the centre of a reported celebrity 'feud' in the entertainment world, as Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is said to be urging his girlfriend to 'kiss and make up' with the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry after a 'photo-gate' dispute at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in 2025.

After a US news outlet, Star, reported that Harry and Meghan privately asked Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, to remove photos of them from Instagram following the lavish party.

According to the unnamed source quoted by Star, the couple objected to the images being posted publicly and requested they be taken down, prompting irritation from the reality TV clan and souring relations between the two celebrity camps, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Lewis Hamilton Caught Between Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle And The Sussexes

Hamilton has long been friendly with Prince Harry and, by extension, with Markle, while also spending increasing time in Kardashian's world. That overlapping social circle now appears to have become a headache. The source quoted by Star describes the British driver as quietly trying to defuse the tension before it hardens into something more entrenched.

'Lewis is very friendly with Harry,' the insider told the magazine. 'He has a lot of time for him and Meghan too, and he doesn't like that there's tension between them and his girlfriend. That's awkward for him, for one thing, and he also thinks it's unnecessary.'

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The report paints Hamilton, 41, as the reluctant referee in a row that began with what might, in other circumstances, have been a forgettable social-media request. As reported, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, asked that photos of them from Jenner's 70th celebrations be removed from Kardashian and Jenner's Instagram accounts. The reality stars allegedly bristled at the demand, seeing it as an overreach into their own management of their public image.

Hamilton is said to understand why Kardashian reacted so strongly, particularly when it involved her mother. 'He understands that Kim is protective of her mom and that she felt like Meghan and Harry were disrespectful [by requesting their photo be taken down],' the source said. Even so, the driver reportedly believes the situation has dragged on for longer than it merits.

Royal Protocol, Poppies And The 'Photo-Gate' Backstory

The Kardashian–Markle tension reportedly hinges not just on Instagram etiquette but on timing and symbolism. Jenner's 70th birthday party was held the night before Remembrance Day, when public figures in Britain are closely watched for how they mark the occasion honouring fallen soldiers. According to Star, Meghan was not wearing the traditional red poppy in the photographs, something that can attract scrutiny in the UK.

Harry and Markle were trying to head off any potential controversy by restricting the circulation of the images. 'He's tried to explain to her that it was just a case of them trying to follow royal protocol and how touchy it is, that he knows them both and is sure it wasn't meant as a snub,' the insider said of Hamilton's conversations with Kardashian.

If accurate, that explanation highlights a familiar friction point whenever royal norms collide with Hollywood's more relaxed publicity culture. For Kardashian, who has built an empire on constant visibility, a takedown request may have felt like a slight. For the Sussexes, already seasoned in tabloid storms, it may have been a matter of risk management.

None of the four principals has commented publicly, and there is no independent confirmation of what was said privately. The details remain one-sided, presented through a single anonymous source, and should be read accordingly.

Even so, the idea of Hamilton lobbying for détente has a certain plausibility. The seven-time world champion has carefully cultivated relationships across fashion, entertainment and royalty, and has previously appeared comfortable moving between those worlds. A lingering feud between Kardashian, Markle and Prince Harry would complicate that ecosystem.

Hamilton is in no mood to abandon the effort. 'Kim is not one to let go of grudges easily, but Lewis is working on her,' they claimed, adding that he would 'love to double date with her and the Sussexes at some point, so it's nothing he will let drop.'

It is, in the end, a very modern kind of stand-off: a row allegedly sparked by a social-media post, shaped by royal protocol, amplified by gossip magazines and left to a racing driver to try to mend. Until any of the people named address it on the record, the story hovers in that familiar celebrity grey zone, somewhere between private disagreement and public narrative.