Jaafar Jackson has officially joined Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb in upcoming prison thriller Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios, landing his first major role since Michael passed £790 million ($1 billion) at the global box office. The rising actor, who broke through playing his uncle Michael Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, secured the high-profile gig this week.

The film, produced by Lionsgate, has become the highest-grossing biographical movie of all time. Jackson, the son of Michael Jackson's older brother Jermaine, earned widespread critical acclaim for his dedication to the role of his late uncle.

Jaafar Jackson has mastered complex vocal tones and signature physical routines from the Moonwalk to the Robot. Reviews consistently highlighted his ability to capture both the vulnerability and the intense career drive of the entertainment genius, with critics noting he 'nails the sweet, soft-spoken voice' to project authentic innocence.

Jaafar Jackson Heads Into Locked-Down World of Supermax

Details regarding Jackson and his specific character remain heavily guarded by studio executives, though production sources confirm his presence is central to the unfolding plot. The narrative follows two federal agents, played by Smith and Robb, who are tasked with solving a murder that takes place behind the walls of a notorious maximum-security prison facility.

David Gordon Green will direct the feature from a script co-written by David Weil and David J. Rosen. The writing duo previously collaborated on television projects like Invasion and Hunters, and they are bringing their measured approach to building tension directly to the big screen. Natalie Laine Williams will also serve as an associate producer on the project, which is expected to begin principal photography in the coming weeks.

Following his commercially successful, family-sanctioned debut, industry reports note that Jackson received numerous acting offers. By selecting a physical action thriller rather than another biographical or musical role, Jackson is diversifying his early filmography and establishing himself in a genre distinct from his widely recognised family legacy.

Jaafar Jackson will star in ‘SUPERMAX’ alongside Will Smith.



The action thriller follows 2 FBI agents investigating an impossible murder within a maximum-security prison.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/PGhcDZZpWS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 3, 2026

Global Streaming Rollout for Prison Thriller

The production structure behind the thriller features overlapping creative teams from multiple major studios. Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company are producing the film, sharing production duties with Smith and Adam Fishbach representing Westbrook Studios.

An extensive group of executive producers includes Miramax chief executive Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, Thom Zadra and Spencer Ela, alongside James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez.

CAA Media Finance brokered the distribution deal between Miramax and Amazon MGM. The agreement ensures that the thriller will bypass cinemas and debut directly on the Prime Video platform, reaching audiences across more than 240 countries and territories.

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Production locations remain officially undisclosed as the cast finalises their physical preparations for the shoot.

Jackson steps onto the set having already surpassed massive historical dramas like Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody at the box office, with his second major film expected to draw close attention from critics and fans alike.

With cameras ready to roll, the project will test whether the young actor can continue to build his career on his artistic merit.