Jimmy Kimmel's professional turmoil has escalated dramatically as his cousin and collaborator, Sal Iacono, suggests that ABC's temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! may just be the beginning of a more serious fallout.

In the early days of the controversy, ABC (owned by The Walt Disney Company) suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely on 17 September 2025, after the host's monologue criticised reactions to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Outcry came swiftly from conservative broadcasters, regulators and several affiliate station groups. By 22 September, ABC announced the show would return on 23 September, following 'thoughtful conversations' with Kimmel.

Suspension, Backlash and Affiliate Pushback

The spark for the suspension was Kimmel's remarks in a monologue after Charlie Kirk's death, where he alleged that conservative, often 'MAGA', elements were exploiting the tragedy for political gain. ABC called the statements 'ill-timed and thus insensitive' in their statement accompanying the suspension.

Regulatory pressure also featured prominently. Brendan Carr, Chair of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), warned of possible consequences for media licences if broadcasters failed to act.

Two of the largest ABC affiliate groups, Nexstar and Sinclair, moved quickly: Nexstar pre-empted the show on many of its stations; Sinclair indicated it would not broadcast the return episode on its affiliates.

Support for Kimmel poured in from across the entertainment industry. More than 400 prominent actors, directors and others signed an open letter via the American Civil Liberties Union, arguing the suspension threatened free speech.

Cousin Sal's Revelation: What Isn't Known

Sal Iacono, known to fans as 'Cousin Sal' on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has stated publicly that the full story has yet to emerge. On The Bill Simmons Podcast, he claimed 'there are a couple more bombshells to come', but insisted he 'can't really say anything else right now ... You and I know too much. It's very emotional.'

Iacono described the last week as 'tumultuous' for the family, indicating the suspension has strained relationships and created emotional fallout beyond just professional consequences. He also recounted hearing from his high-school-aged son that peers thought what happened to Kimmel 'wasn't right'.

The substance of the promised 'bombshells' has not yet been revealed, leading media observers to speculate that there may be internal communications, decisions, or pressures yet undisclosed, including those between ABC management, affiliate station owners, regulatory agencies and possibly political figures.

Return Doesn't Resolve the Power Struggle

Although ABC formally reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live! for 23 September, key conflicts remain unresolved. Sinclair, for one, has said it will continue pre-empting the show on its ABC affiliate stations despite the network's announcement. The question of whether Nexstar will return the show to its airwaves remains uncertain.

Critics argue that despite Disney's move to bring the show back, the suspension itself sets a precedent for how political pressure and regulatory threats can force broadcasters into silencing controversial voices. Stephen Colbert, among other late-night hosts, described ABC's initial decision as 'blatant censorship'.

Moreover, how ABC handled the suspension, the nature of its conversations with Kimmel, whether any formal agreement or restraint was imposed, and how affiliate stations will be allowed to behave is still murky. Sal Iacono's comments suggest internal dynamics and promises or threats that have yet to reach public view.

In this moment, the stakes are high: freedom of expression, political influence over media and the power balance between network executives, hosts and regulators hang in the balance.