RuPaul's Drag Race Queen of All Queens Jinkx Monsoon has been officially cast as Judy Garland in the highly anticipated revival of Peter Quilter's Judy Garland musical 'End of the Rainbow,' set to run in theatre stages at London in 2026.

Jinkx Monsoon's Success Outside of Drag Race

Jinkx Monsoon started her career as a contestant and the eventual winner of the fifth season of the US version of RuPaul's Drag Race. With her season often cited by fans as one of the best seasons in the entire franchise, Jinkx bested some of the world's most iconic drag queens — Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox and Alaska, to name a few.

Loved by many fans, Jinkx is now undeniably one of the most famous drag queen celebrities in the industry. She delivers a unique blend of humor, performance talent and genuine, humble personality, which made her a fan-favourite. Her strong singing and acting abilities also gave her edge in winning the competition and being successful outside of the franchise.

Jinkx holds two Drag Race crowns. Aside from winning her original season, Season 5 in 2013, she also won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars All Winners in 2022. She is the only queen, so far, to be crowned twice by RuPaul, gaining the title Queen of All Queens.

Theatre Success And Portraying Judy Garland in 'End of the Rainbow'

Following her drag success, Jinkx Monsoon also had a powerful entry to the theatre stage. Her theatre career now includes major Broadway roles like Mama Morton in Chicago (2023-2024), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (2024) and Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (2025). Moreover, she has extensive experience in regional and off-Broadway productions, alongside having deep interest in the musical theatre industry.

In a report by InMagazine, Jinkx was announced to portray Judy Garland in the musical theatre revival of End of the Rainbow. The production, returning to stages courtesy of producers Lambert Jackson with Pascal Productions and more, will run at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from May 15 through June 2026.

Written by Peter Quilter, End of the Rainbow dramatises the final months of Garland's life as she prepares for a final triumphant concert series at the Talking of the Town in London, weaving her iconic songs into a raw, intimate portrait of fame, vulnerability and resilience.

The casting is profoundly personal for Jinkx. In a statement, she reflected on how Garland's life and story resonated with her own journey.

'Judy Garland came into my life, like many, through entertainment, but she stays in my life because of her story,' Jinkx said, acknowledging both the glory and the toll that fame brings.

It's More Than A Snatch Game Character

While many know Jinkx for her comedic talents, notably her celebrated impersonation of Garland during the 'Snatch Game' episode on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars All Winners, she assures audiences this role will go beyond imitation. 'I know people know me for impressions and imitations, but I'm thrilled for this chance to explore beyond the laughter and into the heart of why we still think so much about Judy today,' she explained.

The upcoming run at Soho Theatre Walthamstow marks an important milestone not only for Jinkx, but also for the wider theatre community, one in which queer artistry proudly leads the telling of iconic, often troubled stories on the mainstream stage. As excitement mounts, tickets go on sale Dec. 4, 2025, with presale beginning a day prior.