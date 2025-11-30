Canada's Drag Race, now in its sixth season, dropped its second episode on Thursday, Nob. 27. In a shocking turn of events, a drag queen from Montréal, Paolo Perfección was sent home first, becoming this season's so-called 'porkchop.'

What Does It Mean To Be The Porkchop?

Within the RuPaul's Drag Race universe, 'porkchop' refers to the first queen eliminated from a season. The term originated from Victoria 'Porkchop' Parker, who was the first queen to ever be eliminated from the show. Victoria was eliminated in the pilot episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 1 in 2009. For queens, being the 'porkchop' defines a legacy of being the first to go home from your season, but it also brings a sense of belonging to the Drag Race family and sisterhood.

Paolo Perfección: Canada's Drag Race Season 6 Porkchop

When Canada's Drag Race returned for Season 6, fans and avid viewers were ready for a whole new batch of queens to slay the runway, lipsync and bring the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent that define the franchise.

The season got off to a dramatic start when Judge Brooke Lynn Hytes lipsynced 'for fun' against the winner of the episode, Van Goth, to 'Cold Hearted' by Paula Abdul, while the singer herself was on the judges' panel.

On episode two, everyone was shocked when Paolo Perfección was sent home first, becoming this season's 'porkchop.' Paolo went home during an advertising challenge, where the queens had to film a commercial for cruise lines. After landing the bottom two of the week, Paolo Perfección lost against Sami Landri in a lipsync performance of 'Raise a Little Hell' by Trooper.

Still Grateful Despite Being The Porkchop

In a recent interview with 29Secrets, Paolo admitted he wasn't bitter about the elimination. On the contrary, the drag queen described her short stint on the show as a powerful and transformative experience.

When Paolo got asked to 'sashay away,' it would have been an easy moment for regret. However, Paolo spoke with profound gratitude for the show in his interview. He said that what they found in the show, more than the competition, was sisterhood, and a closeness to their fellow queens, a network of support and unconditional love, something they were longing for.

'It just truly changed my life,' Paolo said, calling it 'one of the top 10 best loving experiences of my life'. For Paolo, being the first eliminated wasn't a defeat that left any bitterness, it was some form of rebirth. The drag queen described his time on the show as something akin to a 'spiritual retreat.' Forced into the isolated 'werk room' environment and removed from outside distractions, they were faced with their fears, hopes and self-doubts. What emerged, they say, was clarity and healing.

'It restored my faith in people. I don't think I've ever been this loved in my life before. The outpour of love you get going on this show is insane', Paolo said. He then argued that being a 'porkchop' is not a failure, but a unique moment of potential. 'I think that I'm really grateful for all the positivity, and all the edits I'm getting. I've had such a good adventure and good reactions coming from it. So maybe you win some you lose some, and I think at the end of the day there's such a cool It Girl factor of leaving early', Paolo said..

What's Next for Paolo Perfección?

Far from fading into obscurity, Paolo said he is taking advantage of the momentum. He is already working on music, modeling and runway projects-creative paths outside traditional drag club circuits.

As Paolo reflected on his short, but meaningful stay on Canada's Drag Race, the drag queen offered an alternate narrative for early elimination. For him, it wasn't a rejection, but a refresh before starting again.