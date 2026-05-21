Cher's family has reportedly doubted her relationship with Alexander Edwards, who they alleged is in it for the money.

Cher's adult children have reportedly stopped trying to dissuade her from trusting Alexander 'AE' Edwards, and the family rift has only widened because of her romantic relationship. One insider claimed Cher is 'on non-speaking terms' with her family as fears about Edwards' intentions persist.

'Cher's family has given up on trying to convince her that Alexander does not have her best interests in mind,' the source told the Daily Mail. 'She claimed that he was not after her money but now he is literally getting paid an enormous amount of money for this new album and she is giving him creative control of it.'

Is Alexander Edwards in Cher's Will?

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The source also claimed that Cher is planning to add Edwards to her will. 'She has not yet done this but is strongly considering it because she claims he is the love of her life,' they asserted. 'And, if her album is the last album she does it will undoubtedly be a massive success. 'When she passes, this gives AE all of the profits for it and he is set for life. Huge red flag.'

Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards began dating in 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. Cher confirmed their dating relationship in November 2022 via X, simply writing 'Alexander' next to a heart emoji.

Engagement rumours started swirling in 2023, but were later contradicted by reports that the couple had split. By 2024, Cher's adult children were described as increasingly worried that Edwards might benefit financially from her estate, with one insider saying the family had stonewalled with Cher over the relationship.

Cher Defends Alexander Edwards Against Public Scrutiny

Despite the family rift and public scrutiny over their 40-year age gap, Cher and Edwards remained together, appearing at events like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and travelling to St. Tropez. In November 2025, Cher addressed the backlash in an interview with Gayle King.

Cher’s career has spanned more than six decades — but she told @GayleKing that her time in the spotlight, from music to movies to fashion, hasn’t been about reinvention: “I've always been exactly who I am.”



Now, Cher is taking on a passion project, Cherlato, which she brought… pic.twitter.com/JmsLmJ5nNa — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 4, 2025

'Whatever. They're not living life,' she said. 'Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast. The age has never been an issue... [Edwards] just says, "You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger." 'We laugh all the time, you know? I just love him.'

BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE,IM IN ♥️NOT BLINDED BY IT.KNOW WHAT I KNOW….SMOKE DOESNT ALWAYS MEAN🔥. — Cher (@cher) November 4, 2022

When fans criticised Edwards over his past infidelity with Amber Rose, Cher defended him on X, writing, 'BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE... IM [sic] IN ♥️ NOT BLINDED BY IT. KNOW WHAT I KNOW.... SMOKE DOESNT [sic] ALWAYS MEAN🔥.' Friends close to Cher have also reportedly defended her right to choose how she spends her money.

Cher Is Still Going Strong at 80

Cher has an estimated net worth of £269 million ($360 million), thanks to sixty prolific years in the entertainment industry. Her wealth comes from a career in music, film, TV, and Las Vegas residencies, also from real estate investments.

'She's looking better than ever and is constantly busy,' one of her friends told the Daily Mail. 'She's writing the second part of her memoir and is working on a docuseries of her life. She's talking about going on the road again one last time because she thinks she has one tour left in her.'