Morgan Freeman's three grandchildren are facing an uncertain future after being moved into emergency accommodation. Their mother claims the Hollywood star rejected her $5,000 (£3,800) plea to prevent them from becoming homeless.

Maryann Castle says she repeatedly contacted the Oscar-winning actor for financial assistance after fleeing alleged domestic abuse by his son, Saifoulaye Freeman. The family now has four months to secure permanent housing, despite the children reportedly being named in their famous grandfather's family trust.

Morgan Freeman's Alleged Response to $5,000 Plea

Castle, 48, said she contacted Freeman, 89, seeking financial help. Emails seen by the Daily Mail show she had previously told the actor that she and the children had fled to a domestic violence shelter.

In an October email, Castle asked Freeman's business adviser to pass on her request for assistance, explaining that the family was a week away from eviction. When she later asked whether the actor had received her messages, the adviser reportedly replied: 'Morgan received all your messages. There is nothing he would do at this time.'

Castle said the response left her feeling that Freeman did not care about his grandchildren. She said her only aim was to secure a safe and stable home for the children.

Mother Fled Alleged Abuse With Three Children

Castle was married to Saifoulaye Freeman for 13 years and claims she endured physical, mental and verbal abuse during their relationship. She said she secretly planned their escape from their Coopersville, Michigan, home and left on 3 November 2023, while Saifoulaye was away receiving dialysis treatment.

Castle and the children, Zaharah, six, Aaliyaah, eight, and Abdullah, 14, spent seven months in a domestic violence shelter before moving into a rented property. A charity helped cover their rent for two years, but that assistance ended, leaving Castle struggling to maintain the home.

Divorce Settlement Dispute Over $100,000

The family's housing difficulties are linked to a financial dispute following Castle and Saifoulaye's divorce in July 2024. Under their divorce agreement, Castle said her former husband must either pay her $100,000 (£76,300) within two years or sell their former marital home and give her half the proceeds.

However, she alleged that Saifoulaye had refused to pay the money or sell the property, leaving her unable to secure permanent accommodation for the children. 'I need Morgan to talk to his son, tell him to sell the house, give me my money, and me and the kids can go buy a house,' Castle told the Daily Mail.

Morgan Freeman's Grandchildren Named in Family Trust

Castle also claimed that her three children are beneficiaries of the Morgan Freeman Trust, intended to provide their inheritance. She said the family receives annual letters detailing payments into the trust.

However, Freeman's business adviser reportedly told her that the children could not withdraw any money. The mother said the prospect of a future inheritance offered little comfort while the family continued to struggle with its housing needs.

Saifoulaye Freeman's Previous Child Abuse Conviction

The housing dispute follows Castle's allegations of domestic abuse during her marriage. In December 2023, she obtained a personal protection order covering herself and the children. The order, which Saifoulaye opposed, expired in December 2024.

Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail also show that Saifoulaye pleaded guilty to third-degree child abuse in July 2006 after beating his then 10-year-old son with a belt. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.