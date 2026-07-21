A billboard-style graphic showing an alleged email between Elon Musk and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has taken Reddit by storm. After appearing on the r/SpaceXBets subreddit, the image drew thousands of responses as users clashed over its message and sudden re-emergence.

The image features a quote attributed to Musk that reads: 'What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?' The excerpt matches an email published months ago by The Washington Post during its coverage of US Justice Department records.

Instagram Post Fuels Viral Spread

Adding to the online buzz, an Instagram post from @everyonehateselon_ claims the display is located near Tesla's flagship store in London, although no independent sources have verified this. Even without confirmation, the visual has gone viral across social media, steering attention back towards Musk's past emails with Epstein rather than presenting any new findings.

The image offered no new revelations, as many Reddit users immediately pointed out, instead reshuffling information already made public earlier this year. Nevertheless, its striking visual presentation propelled the post across social media, where commenters continue to debate both the text and its alleged location.

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Washington Post Linked Quote To Released Files

The quote shown in the viral image traces back to a February 2026 Washington Post investigation into Elon Musk's emails with Jeffrey Epstein following the US Justice Department's release of millions of pages of Epstein files. According to the report, Musk and Epstein exchanged several messages during 2012 and 2013 while discussing potential visits and social plans.

Email Discussed Potential Island Visit

According to the report, a November 2012 message shows Musk asking Epstein: 'What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?' The outlet said the inquiry came while Musk was looking into a potential trip alongside actor Talulah Riley, who was his ex-wife at the time.

Epstein -> Musk:

"how many people will you be for the heli to island"



Musk -> Epstein:

"Probably just Talulah and me.

What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"



Spannend - sie hatten sich Anfang 2012 scheiden lassen. https://t.co/UrCic6dlCL

Aber, okay... 😬 pic.twitter.com/rLxqAUQXwz — AA1973 | 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇮🇱 | (@Andreas_Adam) January 30, 2026

The report also quoted another message sent by Musk on Christmas Day in 2012 asking: 'Do you have any parties planned?' He added: 'I've been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose.'

And, as the email shows, I obviously didn’t anticipate anything actually shady, as I was bringing my wife at the time (Talulah).



Nonetheless, UNLIKE YOU, I came to my senses and declined to go. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island so many times that eventually I just… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2026

Musk Responded To the Allegations

The report by The Washington Post emphasised that inclusion in the released files 'does not indicate wrongdoing'. Addressing the disclosures on X, Musk stated he had 'very little correspondence with Epstein' and noted he had 'declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his "Lolita Express"'.

No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened.



I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his “Lolita Express”, but was well aware that some email… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

In 2013, SpaceX arranged a site visit for Epstein after his assistants coordinated with Musk's team, according to the records. The scheduled itinerary included lunch for the two men and clearance checks for Epstein's three female companions — from South Africa and Russia — required because SpaceX acts as a government contractor. Although the tour went ahead, the emails leave it unclear whether the lunch actually took place, and Musk maintains he eventually cut ties and 'ghosted' Epstein entirely.

Yup 😂



That really made him upset. After I ghosted him, Epstein went on a massive campaign to short Tesla and got Gates to short 1% of Tesla stock when the market cap was $40B. As far as I know, Gates still has the short open.



Someone should ask him how that’s working out 🤗 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2026

Old Claims Return Through Viral Image

While the Reddit thread has stirred fresh debate, the image itself presents nothing new. It simply repackages a quote drawn from previously published Justice Department files. What has sparked this latest wave of discussion is the medium — an eye-catching billboard format, amplified by Reddit and Instagram, that has thrust a previously reported detail back into the public eye.