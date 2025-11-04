American folk singer-songwriter Todd Snider has been arrested in Utah just days after launching his High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 tour.

The 59-year-old musician was reportedly detained in Salt Lake City after a violent altercation outside his hotel that left him hospitalised.

His management has since confirmed that all upcoming shows have been cancelled, sparking widespread concern about his health and future performances.

The Arrest in Utah — What Happened?

According to police records, Snider, 59, was arrested in Salt Lake City over the weekend following an incident at Holy Cross Hospital. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of criminal trespass and threat of violence—both class B misdemeanours—and disorderly conduct, an infraction.

An arrest affidavit states that Snider had been discharged from the hospital earlier that day but argued he should not have been released. He allegedly began shouting and swearing at medical staff after being told to leave and not return.

Snider reportedly left the property but soon came back, at which point he threatened to physically harm a staff member.

He was subsequently taken into custody by responding officers and later released pending further investigation.

While Snider's representatives have not commented on the specifics of the altercation, official records confirm that charges have been filed.

The Salt Lake City Police Department has not released further details about potential court proceedings, but the incident has drawn significant media attention, with many fans seeking clarity on what exactly happened that night.

Reports of Assault and the Fallout

In a statement released by Aimless Inc., Snider's management confirmed that the artist had been the victim of a violent assault before his arrest. The statement said Snider 'sustained serious injuries'. It did not elaborate on the nature of his injuries or how long his recovery may take.

Fans across social media have since expressed relief that he survived the incident, while others have raised questions about the circumstances leading up to it.

The Cancelled Tour — What Happens Next?

Snider's High, Lonesome and Then Some tour began on 30 October in Englewood, Colorado, and was scheduled to continue through early 2026. Upcoming stops included performances in San Francisco, Napa and Seattle.

Following the Salt Lake City incident, all immediate shows have been cancelled, with ticket holders being issued refunds.

It remains unclear whether the High, Lonesome and Then Some tour will be rescheduled. Snider's management has only stated that he will be unable to perform for an undetermined period, without confirming any future plans.

The lack of clarity has fuelled speculation among fans that the tour may not resume, especially as Snider had previously suggested it could be his final major run due to ongoing health challenges.

A Career Defined by Storytelling and Struggles

Todd Snider, born in Portland, Oregon, in 1966, has been a fixture in the Americana and folk scene for more than three decades. Known for his sharp humour and politically charged lyrics, he has released nearly 20 albums, including his latest, High, Lonesome and Then Some, which came out on 17 October 2025.

Snider has previously spoken about chronic pain and spinal stenosis, conditions that have affected his touring schedule. His resilience and authenticity have earned him a loyal following within the folk and alt-country community.