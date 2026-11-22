A bride allegedly considered cancelling her wedding after finding her groom being breastfed by his mother shortly before the ceremony. British wedding planner Georgie Mitchell shared the extraordinary account on The Unfiltered Bride podcast in February 2023.

The story reached Mitchell through make-up artists who reportedly knew about the incident. She acknowledged that she had not attended the wedding herself and was repeating what she had been told.

Neither the couple's identities nor the location of the alleged incident has been independently established. Mitchell nevertheless claimed the bride ultimately went ahead with the ceremony.

The account subsequently circulated on TikTok, where listeners expressed disbelief at the unusual story.

Bride's Alleged Discovery Stuns Wedding Podcast Hosts

Mitchell shared the account with co-host Beth Smith, who runs the event styling business Etiquette Events Styling. 'On two occasions I've been told this story,' Mitchell said, explaining that she had heard it from make-up artists.

She referred to one of them as 'Jenny', without publicly identifying the woman. According to Mitchell, the bride needed to visit the toilet shortly before her wedding ceremony.

'She walked into the toilet and what she saw is enough to end a wedding,' Mitchell recalled. Rather than immediately revealing the alleged discovery, Mitchell asked Smith to guess what might have happened.

Smith initially suggested that the groom could have been caught with another person. She also considered whether drugs were involved. Mitchell dismissed the guesses, saying the situation was more unexpected than either possibility.

'He was being breastfed by his mum,' she revealed. Smith appeared stunned and questioned how the groom's mother could still be producing breast milk.

Mitchell speculated that the alleged behaviour might have continued over time, although she provided no evidence supporting that assumption. The hosts also questioned whether the bride had known about the alleged arrangement before the ceremony.

Mitchell said she doubted the woman had been aware of it, then asked Smith whether she would continue with the wedding. The discussion turned to the difficulty of abandoning a ceremony when guests were already waiting.

Despite the alleged discovery, Mitchell maintained that the bride had proceeded with the marriage.

Bride's Wedding Story Goes Viral as Listeners Question Its Authenticity

The podcast discussion attracted attention on TikTok in February 2023, with viewers expressing astonishment at Mitchell's account.

According to Indy100, a commenter identified as Rhi reacted with disbelief. Another user, Pip2035334, joked that the story had taken the expression 'mummy's boy' to an entirely different level.

A third commenter, SizoLee, said Mitchell's repeated insistence that something worse had happened had not prepared them for the revelation. However, the podcast account also faced accusations that the story had been fabricated or copied.

The original TikTok clip was subsequently deleted, raising further questions about the account's reliability. According to Indy100's earlier coverage, the podcast account maintained that the incident had happened.

When asked why the video had disappeared, the account reportedly responded that it was 'just getting verified'. No completed independent verification was established in the reporting reviewed.

The story later resurfaced in an Indy100 article first published on 17 April 2024, more than a year after its initial circulation.