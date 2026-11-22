Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder freed by Donald Trump after being sentenced to 18 years for his role in the 6 January attack, says he is 'absolutely done' with the president and plans to alter his tattoo of Trump's face.

Rhodes now regards the president as one of the worst in American history, citing the Iran war, the Epstein files and what he calls rampant corruption.

The Tattoo He Wants to Change

Rhodes made the remarks to the Associated Press at a conference in Irving, Texas, titled 'Christ is King: America After Trump', 1News reported in its publication of the AP story.

While behind bars, Rhodes had a tattoo inked of Trump's defiant face from the aftermath of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Now he wants it changed.

'I will have this prison tattoo of Trump "modified," to reflect that reality. That treason,' Rhodes wrote in a text message, according to the AP.

Rhodes had already broken with the movement earlier, declaring 'I no longer call myself MAGA', AlterNet reported. He told the AP he views Trump as not just a traitor, but 'one of the very worst in our nation's history'.

The Commutation That Marked the Break

Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. He was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the 2021 attack on the Capitol and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Rhodes did not enter the building himself, but prosecutors said he led a plot to stop the transfer of power. They said Oath Keepers members stockpiled weapons at a Virginia hotel to serve as a quick reaction force. After returning to office, Trump pardoned hundreds of people convicted over 6 January, including some who assaulted police officers.

Rhodes, however, received a commutation rather than a pardon, which freed him but did not clear his record. Trump commuted his sentence on his first day back in office, 20 January 2025. Days after his release, he visited Capitol Hill to meet lawmakers. A judge subsequently barred him from entering Washington without the court's permission.

'He let us out of prison. We were grateful. I didn't get a pardon though,' Rhodes said. He described that decision as 'the first inkling' of his break with the president.

The Justice Department later vacated Rhodes's conviction in 2026, according to the AP, lifting his felon status and restoring his rights. Rhodes said his first priority after regaining those rights was getting some guns.

Iran, Epstein and Corruption Claims

Rhodes said Trump's war with Iran broke his promises to end foreign conflicts. He also said he felt insulted when Trump labelled people pushing for the release of the Epstein files as 'PAST supporters'.

Rhodes had warned as early as July 2025 that the Epstein issue could cause Trump more pain, Axios reported at the time.

He now accuses the administration of being among the most corrupt in US history. 'The pardons are pay-for-play and everything is pay-for-play,' he said.

Rhodes said he failed to register to vote in time for the midterms, though he would not have voted anyway, accusing the Republican Party of taking its voters for granted.

He is working to rebuild the Oath Keepers, which once counted tens of thousands of members according to leaked membership lists. The White House did not respond to the AP's request for comment.