Reality TV personality Amy Duggar, cousin to disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, is sharing shocking revelations in her upcoming Holy Disruptor memoir.

In the book, she claims she once found thousands of pornographic photos and videos on one of Josh's old computers, which was years before his 2015 molestation scandal.

Amy Duggar Opens up Past With Convicted Cousin

In a report by Radar Online, Amy said she had a close relationship with Josh growing up. She recalled that they had so much fun playing pranks and jokes, and that 'he was such a fun kid'.

Known as a rebellious cousin, she and Josh had a 'connection' growing up. This was later on severed after Josh's conviction.

In her memoir, Amy recounted how her father purchased one of Josh's old computers, only for her to find disturbing content. She claims that the computer contained 'thousands of pornographic photos and videos of both women and men.

This discovery left Amy 'disgusted'. As his cousin, Amy said the files were likely evidence of deeper addiction and mental problems. However, when she tried to bring up the matter within the family, her concerns were swept under the rug, buried beneath layers of 'silence and denial'.

Years later, the truth about Josh Duggar's hidden life would come out.

In 2015, news that Duggar had been molesting several underage girls broke out. According to ABC7, his sisters identified themselves as victims of his sexual abuse when he was a teenager. Their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, claimed Josh confessed to them multiple times before being sent to a rehabilitation program.

The controversy led TLC to pull 19 Kids and Counting from its schedule. Amy and Josh allegedly stayed in touch for years after this, and Josh even texted her shortly before his 2021 arrest.

Fast forward to 2022, NPR reported that Josh was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material and sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

Amy Confronted Josh Duggar After Child Pornography Conviction

For Amy, it's one of the most painful moments of her life, seeing magazines cover 'serious sexual abuse allegations against my beloved cousin Josh.'

Amy eventually confronted Josh, demanding to know how long his behaviour had gone on. She also asked why he never did anything to her, to which Josh allegedly replied, 'knew better'.

As for his response to her confrontation, Amy said he gave her a kind of smile that sent shivers down her spine. At the moment, she recalled feeling a righteous rage. 'I was tired of lies and half-truths', said Amy in the Radar Online report.

Moving forward, Amy says she has no plans to reconcile with Josh. Now, as a mother, she said that she understands the beauty and innocence of kids and will do anything in her power to protect them. Not just her kids, but also protecting other children.

Through Holy Disruptor, Amy says she hopes to empower others to confront uncomfortable truths about family abuse. Ultimately, she stated that her memoir is not about Josh, but about breaking cycles of silence.