Spanish singer Julio Iglesias is facing a criminal investigation over allegations that he sexually abused and physically assaulted two female former employees at his Caribbean residences in 2021.

Spain's National High Court has partially accepted a criminal complaint filed on behalf of the women, finding sufficient preliminary grounds to investigate alleged sexual offences, bodily harm and degrading treatment.

The 83-year-old entertainer has denied the accusations, describing them as 'absolutely false'.

Former Employees Describe Alleged Abuse

According to the BBC and The Guardian, the complainants are identified by the pseudonyms Rebeca, a domestic worker, and Laura, a physiotherapist who worked at Iglesias's properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

Their allegations emerged in January 2026 following a three-year investigation by Spanish news outlet elDiario.es and television network Univision Noticias. The investigation gathered accounts from 15 former employees who had worked for the singer between the late 1990s and 2023.

Rebeca, a Dominican national who was 22 at the time, claimed Iglesias regularly summoned her to his room and touched her inappropriately without her consent.

She also alleged that he forced her to participate in sexual encounters involving another female employee, slapped her and grabbed her genitals.

Laura alleged that Iglesias touched her breasts and kissed her on the mouth against her will. She also claimed he threatened to dismiss her, controlled her food intake and asked intrusive questions about her menstrual cycle.

Court Examines Photographic Evidence

In its announcement on 18 November 2026, Spain's National High Court said investigating judge Antonio Piña considered the women's accounts and preliminary evidence sufficient to open an investigation.

According to The Guardian, Piña referred to a photograph showing a bruise on one complainant's arm, consistent with the possibility that she had been grabbed forcefully.

The image also showed two marks on her thigh that could correspond to human bite marks. The complaint alleged that these resulted from her being forced to participate in sexual acts.

The judge stressed that accepting the complaint did not amount to an assessment of its credibility.

The court will also examine WhatsApp exchanges between the women and Iglesias, including apparently affectionate messages. Piña said the communications must be considered in the context of the women's overall relationship with the singer.

Both complainants have been ordered to testify in person on 3 February 2027.

Human Trafficking Claims Excluded

Although the court accepted the allegations involving sexual offences, bodily harm and degrading treatment, it rejected claims of human trafficking and violations of workers' rights.

According to Billboard, the judge found insufficient grounds to investigate the trafficking allegations, which concerned claims that Iglesias exploited the women's vulnerability and dependence.

The court also declined to investigate the alleged labour offences, citing the absence of comparable criminal provisions in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

The decision followed Spanish prosecutors' move to shelve their preliminary inquiry in January 2026, arguing that the alleged offences occurred abroad and Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction.

However, Women's Link Worldwide, which represents the women, filed a new criminal complaint on 3 September 2026. The organisation argued that Iglesias's Spanish nationality provided grounds for Spanish courts to investigate alleged offences committed overseas.

Prosecutors subsequently changed their position and supported the court's jurisdiction. Judge Piña has now agreed to investigate part of the complaint.

Iglesias Denies All Allegations

In an Instagram statement in January 2026, Iglesias rejected the accusations.

'I deny having abused, coerced or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and deeply sadden me,' he wrote.

He also said he would defend himself against what he described as a serious affront.

Women's Link Worldwide welcomed the investigation. Its executive director, Jovana Ríos Cisneros, said Spain had an obligation to guarantee equal access to justice regardless of the accused person's identity.

Iglesias has sold more than 300 million records throughout his six-decade career, making him one of the world's most successful Latin music artists. He is also the father of singer Enrique Iglesias.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been established in court.