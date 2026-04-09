Prince William has privately told aides that Prince Harry is 'getting what he deserves' as the Duke of Sussex faces fresh resistance over security arrangements for a possible visit to the UK this summer, Heat UK reported. The comments, said to have been made as officials review whether Harry should receive automatic police protection on British soil, have deepened tensions between the brothers and left King Charles locked in an increasingly bitter stand‑off with his heir.

Speculation has been mounting for months over whether Harry and Meghan will return to Britain, after the duke's brief but highly publicised visit to see his father in September — their first face‑to‑face meeting in 19 months. That encounter was widely described by palace watchers as a tentative step towards reconciliation.

Behind the scenes, though, the source claims that efforts to rebuild the relationship have run into a hard wall of resistance from William, who is said to be 'adamant' he will not endorse any path back for his younger brother.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims. Hence, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Security Rift Deepens

The latest flashpoint centres on the ongoing Home Office review of Harry's security status. In December, it was agreed that officials would reconsider whether the 41‑year‑old should automatically receive full Metropolitan Police protection when he travels to the UK.

A British newspaper reported earlier this month that senior civil servants from the Home Office, Cabinet Office and Foreign Office are thought to be deeply wary of restoring blanket protection, fearing a public backlash over costs during a prolonged cost‑of‑living crisis. According to that report, there is concern that providing such cover for a non‑working royal could be politically toxic.

Security and police chiefs, however, are described as taking a very different view. They are understood to believe Harry 'absolutely must have' robust protection, given the ongoing security risks highlighted by his legal team in previous court proceedings. Those warnings formed the backbone of the duke's attempt last year to challenge earlier decisions to downgrade his protection when in the UK.

Now, with the review outcome delayed and described by the insider as 'up in the air,' Prince William is said to be quietly satisfied. 'Harry's not gotten his security approved yet and it's looking very likely that it will be shot down because politically it's not being viewed as a move that would go over well with the public, which of course has pleased William to no end,' the source alleges. 'He's saying his brother is getting exactly what he deserves.'

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not commented on the reported remarks. The Home Office has repeatedly said that royal and VIP security decisions are made through an independent, case‑by‑case process and declined to discuss individual arrangements.

King Charles, Prince William And The Harry Question

The insider paints a picture of a royal household split over how far to go in welcoming Harry back into the fold, with Charles and William apparently pulling in opposite directions. 'Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but William simply won't hear of it, no matter what his father says,' the source claims. 'It's becoming a huge battle because William has a ton of influence behind the scenes and the fact is that many people within The Firm agree that Harry and Meghan are poison so Charles doesn't have a lot of support for bringing them back in.'

According to the same account, the King, 77, has been lobbying 'key people' to secure stronger protection for Harry but believes his efforts are being quietly undercut. 'Charles is on the other side of things, trying to convince key people to push it through but he's getting a lot of resistance and he's convinced it's down to William meddling,' the insider says. 'He's furious and demanding that William back down but he's only digging in his heels more, they're at a complete standoff and the time is running out.'

Those close to William have long briefed that he feels deeply wounded by Harry's public criticisms of the royal family in interviews and in Harry's memoir, Spare. A separate source previously said the Prince of Wales is 'tired' of reminding courtiers of the 'grief and stress' he believes Harry caused, including to their late grandparents. The new claims suggest his position has hardened rather than softened.

Kate's Quiet Role And A Family Under Strain

Into this already fraught dynamic steps the Princess of Wales, historically cast inside the palace as a calming influence. The insider says Kate has been trying, and failing, to soften her husband's stance. 'Charles isn't the only one trying to get William to soften on this, Kate has been doing everything she can to help change his stance, but it's of no use,' the source says. 'William is still livid and says even if he wanted to forgive his brother, letting him in would send the wrong message to the public.'

The backdrop could hardly be more delicate. The monarchy is described as enduring one of its darkest periods in years, following the February arrest of Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor, and with the King continuing treatment for an undisclosed cancer. William is said to feel a heightened duty to shield both institution and father. 'He feels strongly that Harry is taking advantage of the King's weakened state and is adamant that if Charles wasn't sick with cancer he'd never fall for this,' the insider claims.

That sense of guardianship is, apparently, part of why William refuses to budge. 'William says it's his duty to protect the Crown and his father but of course Charles doesn't see it that way,' the source adds. 'He's livid that William would go against him like this to the point where he's angrier with him than he is with Harry right now.'

Harry himself has previously cast his father as a reluctant referee between two entrenched camps. In Spare, he recalled Charles pleading: 'Please, boys. Don't make my final years a misery.' According to the latest claims, the King is now considering granting Harry's reported wish to spend time at Sandringham this summer, the Norfolk estate where the princes spent childhood holidays, in the hope of a private, pressure‑free conversation.

'Ironically, William's stubbornness is actually pushing Charles closer to Harry and making it easier for him to work his way back in. Harry is certainly hoping that's the case,' the insider suggests. 'He's already apologised to Charles but he wants to do whatever it takes to put this ugliness behind them.'

As for the brothers, the line of communication appears almost frozen. The source says Harry insists he is open to making amends with William. 'But at this point William won't even open an email from him, let alone pick up the phone to have a chat, so it's hard to imagine that happening any time soon.'