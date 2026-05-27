Kate Middleton would have 'absolutely' liked to have one more child with Prince William, according to a source quoted in Star, but the Princess of Wales is said not to be dwelling on it as she focuses on her three children and her public work. The comments come amid renewed chatter about baby number four, though nothing in the reporting confirms any such plan and the claims should be treated cautiously.

The news came after Star reported that the 44-year-old Princess of Wales is content with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, even if, in a 'perfect world,' she might have welcomed another child. That tension, between what might have been and what is now, sits at the centre of the piece. It is also why the story leans so heavily on feeling rather than fact.

Kate Middleton And Prince William's Family Life

An insider said that the children are 'growing up in the blink of an eye' and that such changes can prompt 'broody thoughts.' Parents often find themselves looking at an almost-grown child and briefly wondering where the baby years went, and royal parents are not exempt from the basic mathematics of time.

Princess Kate Would Have ‘Absolutely’ Loved to Have ‘One More’ Child, But Isn’t ‘Moping About It’ https://t.co/6qTgZ1H3v3 pic.twitter.com/kvMSPKG8GL — Star Magazine (@Star_News) May 21, 2026

But the same source also insists Kate is not 'sitting around moping about it.' Instead, she is said to be grateful for the three children she has and to recognise how exceptional they are in their own way. This framing provides the piece with its emotional tone, presenting less a factual account of a family matter and more an interpretation of acceptance, or at least its publicly expressed form.

The question of a fourth child has circulated around the Waleses for years, largely because they have never been shy about projecting family life as central to their public image. Yet this latest version of the rumour is presented as an emotional afterthought rather than a concrete possibility. For now, it is speculation with a sentimental gloss.

Kate Middleton And Prince William's Royal Work

What is more firmly established is where Kate's attention appears to be heading. The Princess has more time now to pursue her own goals and wants to make an impact by focusing on young children in Britain who need extra support. That is very much in line with her long-running interest in early years development, which has become one of the defining strands of her royal work.

Kate launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, and the source points to her recent trip to Reggio Emilia in Italy as evidence that she is still actively engaged with the issue. In practical terms, that makes far more sense than treating every family photograph as evidence of a hidden emotional shift. She has work to do, and she seems keen to use it.

Being around young children 'fills her soul,' a line that sounds like magazine copy but does reflect the broader picture the palace has tried to cultivate around her. Her visits, speeches and campaigns have all pushed the same message, that the earliest years matter and that policy should pay more attention to them. That is the lane she has chosen, and it is a serious one.

Kate Middleton And The Pull Of Time

Three children who are 12, 11 and 8 are not toddlers any more, and any parent can tell you that the change can arrive with a jolt. This is a kind of private ache, softened by gratitude and by the new freedoms that come with older children.

The story also reaches back to the family's public milestones, including the way Prince William and Kate have continued to present themselves as a close-knit household. The public still sees the Waleses as the monarchy's family unit, even when the reality is more ordinary, more complicated and, quite possibly, more tired.

Nothing in the reporting confirms that Kate and William are planning another child, and nothing suggests the palace is preparing any announcement. What they really offer is a familiar royal mixture of wistfulness and discipline, a sense that Kate may have once imagined a larger family, but has moved on to the work in front of her.