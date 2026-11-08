President Donald Trump walked away in silence after a Sky News reporter shouted: 'How does it feel being a loser, Mr. President?' as he headed for Marine One outside the White House on Friday, 6 November, three days after the US midterm elections.

Trump, holding an umbrella in the rain, had paused to speak to journalists before boarding his helicopter. Footage published by the White House and a Roll Call Factba.se transcript show Dominic Waghorn's question came at the end of the exchange, when Trump was already walking away.

The encounter came after projected Democratic victories in both chambers of Congress and Trump's announcement that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff on Monday, 9 November.

Why the Sky News Reporter Asked About Losing

In a first-hand account published by Sky News on Saturday, Waghorn explained that he had wanted to ask about two subjects. One was Iran, amid speculation about further US military action. The other was Trump's response to Republicans' election defeats.

Trump answered Waghorn's question about Iran, saying the United States was talking to the country. But he did not reply when Waghorn called out about losing. The journalist said he had raised his voice to compete with Marine One's engines.

What remains unclear is whether Trump heard the second question. The recording offers no evidence that he left because of it, or that he was angry. Waghorn did not claim to know the president's thoughts.

The short press appearance drew a separate reaction on Fox News. Presenter John Roberts remarked, 'Well, that didn't last very long, Sandra,' after the network briefly lost its live feed. Roberts suggested the rainy weather might explain the brief encounter. His comment was not specifically about Waghorn's question.

Trump Plays Down Midterm Link To Shake-up

Before departing, Trump defended his decision to replace Wiles, who had helped run his successful 2024 presidential campaign. She later became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.

'I wanted to make a change,' Trump told reporters, praising Wiles' work and Miller's contribution to the administration. The White House confirmed Miller's appointment on Friday, while Trump said Wiles would move into his political operation.

CBS News reported that Wiles submitted her resignation on Thursday, 5 November, citing a US official and a senior White House adviser. Three sources familiar with the matter linked her departure to the Republican midterm losses.

Trump disputed that explanation when questioned later on Friday, after arriving aboard Air Force One. 'No, not because of the election. It's just time,' he said.

He had already indicated in a CBS 60 Minutes interview that personnel changes were possible after the vote. Asked whether he expected to dismiss members of his team, Trump replied, 'I do, yeah. Little bit.'

Miller, previously deputy chief of staff for policy, has been a leading architect of Trump's immigration enforcement agenda. His promotion puts a longtime adviser in charge of White House operations as the president prepares to deal with an incoming Democratic-controlled Congress.

The Associated Press projected Democratic control of the Senate late on 3 November and of the House early on 4 November. Those majorities are due to take office in January 2027, with Miller scheduled to begin his new White House role on 9 November.