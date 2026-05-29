Keke Palmer has sparked fresh speculation about her relationship with Hot Ones host Sean Evans after introducing him as a 'potential future suitor' during the latest episode of her podcast.

The actress and television presenter welcomed Evans onto Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where the pair discussed interviewing, media careers and their shared Midwestern roots. Palmer's playful introduction quickly attracted attention online, particularly given the pair's long-running friendship and previous on-screen chemistry.

Neither Palmer nor Evans suggested they are in a relationship, but several moments throughout the conversation prompted renewed interest from fans who have followed their interactions in recent years.

Playful Exchange Fuels Speculation

At the start of the episode, Palmer jokingly referred to Evans as a 'potential future suitor' while introducing him to listeners. The conversation soon turned to personality traits, astrology and relationships, with Palmer asking Evans about his love language and preferred ways of giving and receiving affection.

Sean Evans will appear on the ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’ podcast tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sEcKjlwdiZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2026

Sean Evans was telling Keke Palmer how big of a CRUSH he had on Left Eye from TLC growing up so Keke made sure to remind him she played Chilli in the TLC movie 😭👀



“I played Chilli in the TLC movie, close enough”



“Absolutely close enough, from where I sit” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MWOKlQlH1a — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) May 26, 2026

After Evans said he valued quality time and words of affirmation, Palmer jokingly remarked that she appeared to be 'checking some boxes', drawing laughter from the host. The discussion remained light-hearted throughout, with the pair frequently teasing one another while reflecting on their careers and experiences in the entertainment industry.

Shared History Takes Centre Stage

The episode also revisited the long-standing friendship between Palmer and Evans, who have appeared together several times through Hot Ones interviews over the years.

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During the conversation, Evans praised Palmer's charisma, intelligence and ability to connect with audiences, while Palmer reflected on the strong rapport they have developed through their previous appearances together.

The pair also discussed the public reaction to their past collaborations, including a widely discussed moment on Hot Ones that prompted dating speculation among viewers.

Palmer's mother, Sharon Palmer, later joined the conversation and remarked on the similarities between the pair's Midwestern backgrounds, noting that Evans grew up in Crystal Lake, Illinois, while Palmer was raised in Robbins, Illinois.

The exchange led to one of the episode's most talked-about moments. After Sharon Palmer gave a shoutout to Evans' parents, Palmer jokingly responded as though she was referring to the pair themselves, prompting laughter from both Evans and her mother. The light-hearted exchange quickly drew attention from viewers and added to the playful tone that ran throughout the interview.

Keke Palmer couldn’t stop CHEESING so HARD after Sean Evans caught her OFF GUARD with that line after she gave a shoutout to Mr and Mrs Evans😂🥹❤️



“I thought you are talking about us”😂❤️



“That was good, y”all he’s so damn quick”😂



“I love you too, you are the best”❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZpEQRhXGed — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) May 27, 2026

Fans React To Podcast Appearance

The episode generated significant discussion across social media platforms, where viewers highlighted the pair's easy chemistry and playful exchanges. Some fans pointed to Evans's previous comments about Palmer. In 2023, he described her as a 'very charming woman' during an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date.

Interest in the pair also increased following a 2025 Hot Ones appearance in which Palmer jokingly suggested they test whether there was a romantic spark between them before the two shared a brief kiss.

Sean Evans had Keke Palmer CHEESING after telling her why he loved having her on Hot Ones and talking about the time they shared a KISS together 😭❤️👀



“You charismatic, you smart, you beautiful…” pic.twitter.com/8vYhKNPe5r — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 26, 2026

Neither Palmer nor Evans has publicly confirmed any romantic relationship. The latest podcast appearance instead offered listeners an extended conversation between two long-time collaborators whose friendship continues to attract public interest.

While the discussion focused primarily on media, interviewing and career experiences, several playful exchanges throughout the episode ensured that speculation about the pair's relationship once again became part of the conversation.