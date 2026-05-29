DC's upcoming 'Supergirl' film is facing growing scrutiny ahead of its release after comments made by star Milly Alcock sparked backlash online and renewed criticism around the way modern superhero films are promoted. The latest controversy comes at a difficult time for DC Studios, which is still trying to rebuild its cinematic universe under the leadership of James Gunn following years of uneven box office performances and franchise resets.

The discussion around Alcock's remarks has quickly become part of a wider debate surrounding Hollywood's relationship with audiences, particularly when actors and filmmakers address political or cultural issues during promotional campaigns. Critics argue that studios continue to alienate sections of their fanbase by turning attention away from the films themselves and towards divisive public commentary. Supporters, meanwhile, see the criticism directed at actors such as Alcock as part of a broader pattern of hostility aimed at women in major franchise roles.

With early box office projections for 'Supergirl' already raising concerns, the attention surrounding Alcock's interviews has added another layer of pressure to a film that was expected to help strengthen DC's new direction.

Milly Alcock's Remarks Spark Backlash

The reported controversy surrounding 'Supergirl' intensified after Alcock discussed criticism she had received while preparing for the role. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, the actress said she had become more aware of how women are treated in superhero spaces.

'It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,' Alcock said. 'We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women's bodies. I can't really stop them. I can only be myself.'

The remarks quickly circulated online, with some critics accusing Alcock of exaggerating the nature of fan criticism. Rather than stepping away from the debate, Alcock later addressed the backlash again during an interview with Variety.

'I didn't even say "men", I said "people!"' she said. 'And they got so angry. I was like, "You're proving my point. You're proving my point!"'

Alcock also joked about the type of accounts criticising her online, specifically mentioning profiles that identified themselves as fathers or Christians.

'And it's from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts,' she said. 'Or someone's name and then "Dad of four, Christian," which is hilarious to me.'

Those comments drew another wave of criticism online, with some viewers arguing the actress was mocking a section of the audience rather than addressing criticism constructively. Others defended Alcock, saying her comments were aimed at anonymous online behaviour rather than religious groups or parents themselves.

The situation has also placed additional focus on James Gunn and DC Studios, particularly because Gunn previously faced criticism over comments made during the promotional run for 'Superman'. While Gunn's reboot largely avoided political messaging within the film itself, some of his public interviews became a talking point ahead of release.

'Yes, it's about politics,' Gunn said during an interview with The Times of London. 'But on another level, it's about morality.'

He later described Superman as 'the story of America – an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country' before adding that the film was ultimately about 'basic human kindness'.

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Box Office Concerns Add To Pressure On DC

Beyond the online backlash, there are also growing concerns surrounding the film's financial prospects. According to estimates from Box Office Theory, 'Supergirl' is currently projected to open between $47 million and $65 million domestically when it arrives in cinemas on 26 June.

For a major superhero release with reported production costs of around $175 million, alongside a marketing campaign that could reportedly exceed $75 million, those figures have raised questions about whether the film can become profitable during its theatrical run.

Comparisons have already been drawn with Gunn's 'Superman', which opened to around $125 million domestically before eventually finishing with a worldwide total of $618 million. While that performance was not considered disastrous, some analysts viewed it as underwhelming for a film intended to relaunch DC's cinematic universe.

If 'Supergirl' opens significantly below that level, industry observers believe it may struggle to reach the kind of global box office totals needed to justify its budget. The concern for DC is not only about the performance of one film, but whether the studio can create enough sustained audience interest to support a long-term interconnected franchise similar to the model Marvel successfully established over the past decade.

The promotional campaign surrounding 'Supergirl' has also received mixed reactions beyond the controversy itself. Some fans have criticised the trailers as underwhelming, while others believe the focus on online debates has overshadowed discussion about the story, performances, or direction of the film.

At the same time, supporters of the project argue that online discourse surrounding blockbuster franchises has become increasingly hostile and politically charged, making it difficult for actors or filmmakers to speak publicly without generating backlash.